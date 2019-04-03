What new products are exciting consumers?
The 2019 Product of the Year winners represent what Canadians deem to be the most innovative and appealing.
Product of the Year Canada has unveils this year’s winners, giving some suggestion as to what product innovations are exciting consumers across a range of different CPG, household goods and appliance categories.
Product of the Year Canada is the local outfit of the international awards program, which focuses on new product innovation in 42 different markets. Operating in Canada for over nine years, the awards are presented in conjunction with Rogers Media.
To come to its decisions, Product of the Year takes submissions from companies for products they’d like to have in consideration, which are then narrowed down to a list of finalists by a jury of industry experts. The winners are selected by a consumer poll conducted by TNS Canada, weighing factors such as satisfaction, innovation, appeal and intent to purchase.
The full list of winners across categories can be found below.
In February, shopper insights company BrandSpark unveiled its own list of best new product winners, showing a desire for health-conscious food and premium ingredients when it comes to product innovation.
Personal care
Beauty: Nude by Nature Perfecting Concealer
Brow: Maybelline New York Tattoo Brow Peel-off Tint
Dry Shampoo: L’Oréal Paris Magic Shampoo Invisible Dry Shampoo Fresh Crush
Hair: Love Beauty and Planet Murumuru Butter & Rose Shampoo
Haircare: Garnier Fructis 1-Minute Hair Treats – Papaya Extract Damage Repairing Treat
Hair colour: L’Oréal Paris Colorista Hair Makeup
Hair Removal: Philips Satinelle Prestige Wet & Dry Epilator
Eye: L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise
Root Touch-up: L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up
Skin Care: L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Cicacream
Skin Treatment: Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment
Sun Care: Neutrogran Hydro Boost Water Gel Sunscreen SPF 50
Food and beverage
Bite Size Snacks: MadeGood Double Chocolate Soft Baked Mini Cookies
Condiments: Longo’s,Signature Freestone Peach and Ghost Pepper Sauce
Dairy: Iogo Nanö Mozzarella Cheese in Portion Pack
Frozen Foods: Longo’s Signature Cauliflower Crust Spinach Alfredo Pizza
Frozen Meat: Prime Raised Without Antibiotics
Ice Cream: Haagen-Dazs Non-Dairy
Low Cal Ice Cream: Halo Top
Sliced Meat: Longo’s Signature Antipasto
Snacks: MadeGood Vanilla Crispy Squares
Yogurt: Olympic Organic Grassfed 6.5% M.F
Home goods
Cooking appliances: Frigidaire Gallery 30” Freestanding Induction Range
Dishwasher: Maytag Top Control Dishwasher with Powerdry Options and Third Level Rack
Dryer: Maytag Front Load Electric Dryer with Extra Power and Advanced Moisture Sensing
Home: Danby Appliances Parcel Guard
Fabric Softner: Snuggle Sheets Plus SuperFresh
Financial Services: Rogers Bank World Elite Mastercard
Household products: CHI Easy Steam Garment Steamer
Laundry: Purex Odour Release
Mattress: Tempur-Pedic Pro Series
Microwave/Hood Combo: KitchenAid 1000-Watt Low Profile
Refrigerator: Maytag 36” Wide French Door Refrigerator
Small Kitchen Appliances: T-fal ActiFry Genius
Wall oven: Whirlpool 10.0 cu. ft. Smart Double Wall Oven with True Convection Cooking
Washer: Whirlpool 5.0 cu.ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Load & Go XL Plus Dispenser
Washer/Dryer Combo: Whirlpool 3.2 cu.ft. I.E.C Smart All-In-One Washer and Dryer