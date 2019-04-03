What new products are exciting consumers? The 2019 Product of the Year winners represent what Canadians deem to be the most innovative and appealing.

Product of the Year Canada has unveils this year’s winners, giving some suggestion as to what product innovations are exciting consumers across a range of different CPG, household goods and appliance categories.

Product of the Year Canada is the local outfit of the international awards program, which focuses on new product innovation in 42 different markets. Operating in Canada for over nine years, the awards are presented in conjunction with Rogers Media.

To come to its decisions, Product of the Year takes submissions from companies for products they’d like to have in consideration, which are then narrowed down to a list of finalists by a jury of industry experts. The winners are selected by a consumer poll conducted by TNS Canada, weighing factors such as satisfaction, innovation, appeal and intent to purchase.

The full list of winners across categories can be found below.

In February, shopper insights company BrandSpark unveiled its own list of best new product winners, showing a desire for health-conscious food and premium ingredients when it comes to product innovation.

Personal care

Beauty: Nude by Nature Perfecting Concealer

Brow: Maybelline New York Tattoo Brow Peel-off Tint

Dry Shampoo: L’Oréal Paris Magic Shampoo Invisible Dry Shampoo Fresh Crush

Hair: Love Beauty and Planet Murumuru Butter & Rose Shampoo

Haircare: Garnier Fructis 1-Minute Hair Treats – Papaya Extract Damage Repairing Treat

Hair colour: L’Oréal Paris Colorista Hair Makeup

Hair Removal: Philips Satinelle Prestige Wet & Dry Epilator

Eye: L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise

Root Touch-up: L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up

Skin Care: L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Cicacream

Skin Treatment: Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment

Sun Care: Neutrogran Hydro Boost Water Gel Sunscreen SPF 50

Food and beverage

Bite Size Snacks: MadeGood Double Chocolate Soft Baked Mini Cookies

Condiments: Longo’s,Signature Freestone Peach and Ghost Pepper Sauce

Dairy: Iogo Nanö Mozzarella Cheese in Portion Pack

Frozen Foods: Longo’s Signature Cauliflower Crust Spinach Alfredo Pizza

Frozen Meat: Prime Raised Without Antibiotics

Ice Cream: Haagen-Dazs Non-Dairy

Low Cal Ice Cream: Halo Top

Sliced Meat: Longo’s Signature Antipasto

Snacks: MadeGood Vanilla Crispy Squares

Yogurt: Olympic Organic Grassfed 6.5% M.F

Home goods

Cooking appliances: Frigidaire Gallery 30” Freestanding Induction Range

Dishwasher: Maytag Top Control Dishwasher with Powerdry Options and Third Level Rack

Dryer: Maytag Front Load Electric Dryer with Extra Power and Advanced Moisture Sensing

Home: Danby Appliances Parcel Guard

Fabric Softner: Snuggle Sheets Plus SuperFresh

Financial Services: Rogers Bank World Elite Mastercard

Household products: CHI Easy Steam Garment Steamer

Laundry: Purex Odour Release

Mattress: Tempur-Pedic Pro Series

Microwave/Hood Combo: KitchenAid 1000-Watt Low Profile

Refrigerator: Maytag 36” Wide French Door Refrigerator

Small Kitchen Appliances: T-fal ActiFry Genius

Wall oven: Whirlpool 10.0 cu. ft. Smart Double Wall Oven with True Convection Cooking

Washer: Whirlpool 5.0 cu.ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Load & Go XL Plus Dispenser

Washer/Dryer Combo: Whirlpool 3.2 cu.ft. I.E.C Smart All-In-One Washer and Dryer