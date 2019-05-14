Corner Office Shifts: Mitsubishi, DavidsTea and Lassonde A round-up of senior-level executive changes you may have missed.

On the heels of CEO appointment, Mitsubishi names new VP of sales and marketing

Paul Simmonds has been named VP of sales and marketing for Mitsubishi Motors in Canada. He will oversee marketing, operations, sales, distribution and fleet for the car company’s activities in Canada, and will report to Juyu Jeon, who was made president and CEO in March.

Simmonds has spent 40 years in the industry and was part of the original executive team that helped launch Mitsubishi Motors in Canada 17 years ago.

Last summer, the automaker named Steve Carter as director of marketing in Canada, with duties that include managing the Mitsubishi brand and all national marketing and communications. He previously reported to Jeon, who until his latest leadership appointment, served as VP of sales, marketing, corporate planning and business control for the brand.

Damon Sloane steps in as VP of ecommerce at DavidsTea, capping leadership changes

Last June, a proxy battle at specialty tea retailer Davids Tea resulted in the resignation of former CEO Joel Silver. Since then, many changes have been made to the company’s marketing bench, under the leadership of its new CEO (and founder) Herschel Segal.

According to its corporate website, the company’s marketing team consists of chief brand officer Sarah Segal (who is also CEO of Montreal-based Squish Candy), who was promoted from her previous position as VP of product development and innovation in December 2018. In September that year, DavidsTea named Nathalie Binda as VP marketing, replacing Catherine LaPorte, who served as VP of marketing and ecommerce.

The company seems to have capped off those changes with the naming of Damon Sloane as VP of ecommerce in April. Sloane was previously VP of retail innovation and client success at Kinetic Commerce. He has also served as GM of ecommerce and digital at Michael Kors and co-founded Montreal-based natural skin care company Énamour.

Lassonde names new CEO one year after Old Orchard acquisition

Last week, the Rougemont, Quebec- based manufacturer of fruit and vegetable juices named Nathalie Lassonde as CEO of the company. She takes over from Pierre-Paul Lassonde, who is staying on as chairman of the board. Nathalie has been with the company for 15 years and most recently served as assistant to the CEO and to the VP of organization efficiency.

The beverage company recorded sales of $404 million during the first quarter of the year, up 1.4% from the year before. Those results come one year after Lassonde acquired Michigan-based Old Orchard Brands for $146 million, adding to a portfolio that includes Apple & Eve, Everfresh, Fairlee, Fruité, Graves, Oasis and Rougemont.

In a press release, Nathalie Lassonde noted she is “well aware” of the challenges of maintaining the company’s growth momentum, adding, “ I am more than confident that Lassonde has everything it needs to succeed.”