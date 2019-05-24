Tyler Turnbull named group CEO of FCB Canada and New York In a new role, Turnbull is tasked with expanding collaboration and capabilities across markets.

Tyler Turnbull has taken on a bigger role within the FCB network, having been promoted to the new role of group CEO of the network’s Canadian and New York offices, effective immediately.

Remaining based in Toronto, Turnbull will add management of FCB’s New York offices to his existing role in Canada. This gives him leadership of offices in Toronto, Montreal and New York, as well as digital arm FCB/Six and content division FuelContent. His task, as described in a release, will be to “expand these offices’ capabilities, elevate strategic thinking and promote collaborative creative solutions for clients.” He’s taking over the chief executive position in New York from Karyn Rockwell, who was hired in 2016 and left earlier this year.

FCB Worldwide CEO Carter Murray says the agency felt the need to create the role because the agencies’ combined operations are “substantial” and “there are many complimentary people and resources across the operations Tyler will now be overseeing which will make us even stronger in how we help our clients and engage new ones.”

“Our feeling was that this structure would allow us to drive more collaboration between our Canadian agencies and our New York teams in order to provide our clients with an even more diverse pool of talent and perspectives,” adds Turnbull. “Over the past two years, our teams have been collaborating in a number of areas and we felt this was a natural next step.”

Turnbull was hired as CEO of FCB Toronto in 2014 and named Canada-wide CEO in 2016, tasked with helping to lead a three-year transformation plan. Under his leadership, the agency has pulled in new business from BMO (including some work for the U.S. market), BMW Canada, The Home Depot, Fountain Tire and Lotto 649. It has launched award-winning efforts for the Canadian Down Syndrome Society and PFLAG Canada and, last year, was the most awarded Canadian agency at Cannes.

Murray says those achievements were among the reasons Turnbull was promoted, noting that he helped turn “a more conservative agency” into a more competitive one. Part of the new group CEO’s mandate, Murray says, will be for him to bring those “learnings and experiences” in Canada to the work being done in New York.

While FCB will continue focusing on developing a strong creative product by hiring the right talent, Turnbull says one of his top priorities will be bringing its specialized capabilities, like those delivered through FCB/SIX and FuelContent divisions, to New York.

The promotion follows several creative hires within FCB’s Toronto office in March and the naming of Sylvain Dufresne as VP and head of creative for FCB Montreal last year.

FCB New York has recently come off a bit of a winning streak, with new assignments from LG, Canon and global online gaming leader Unibet.