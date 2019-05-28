Corner Office Shifts: Indigo, Deloitte and Aphria A round-up of senior-level executive changes you may have missed.

Indigo appoints new CMO amid other leadership changes

The Canadian bookstore chain, which continues to position itself as a “cultural department store,” has promoted Samantha Taylor to the CMO role, effective immediately.

As former SVP of marketing for Indigo, Taylor has led all brand communication, marketing, national events and loyalty rewards program. In her new role, she has added overseeing the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation to her remit.

Her promotion was followed by a series of other senior changes within the executive ranks at the bookstore chain.

Kirsten Chapman, previously CMO and EVP of digital, has been promoted to president, while Gil Dennis steps in as COO. Nathan Williams, a co-founder of apparel, homewares and accessories brand Ouur, has been hired as chief creative officer, effective June 3, and will lead the development of Indigo’s private label brands.

Indigo opened its first U.S. store in Short Hills, N.J., last fall, which Taylor recently sat down to discuss in an interview with strategy.

Deloitte announces new Canadian CEO

Anthony Viel will become the next CEO of the professional services firm on June 2 and will serve a four-year term, according to a press release.

He hails from Australia and moved to Canada four years ago to serve as Deloitte’s managing partner of its financial advisory practice and analytics offering.

Deloitte announced the simultaneous appointment of several others on the leadership team, including Linda Blair as chief experience officer and managing partner for Ontario, Tim Christmann as chief strategy and innovation officer and Marc Perron as chief client officer.

The company noted in the release that the 20-person executive team now consists of 35% more women and 20% more visible minorities.

Aphria president prepares to step down

The cannabis company, based in Leamington, Ontario, has announced that president Jakob Ripshtein will step down on June 7.

The leader’s decision to step down comes as Aphria makes several other changes within the c-suite. The company has appointed James Meiers as COO of Aphria Leamington (its greenhouse), Tim Purdie as chief information officer and chief information security officer and Maureen Berry as VP and corporate human resources.

The company continues to look for a CEO since the departure of Vic Neufel in January. In a statement, Aphria interim chief executive Irwin Simon said the new appointments reflect that its top priority is “to continue to build our executive talent and culture.”