Up to the Minute: Sid Lee names U.S. CEO Plus, The One Club opens Toronto chapter and Rock-it Promotions wins PR for L.L. Bean.

Hires and promotions

Sid Lee has appointed Andy Bateman as CEO of the agency’s U.S. operations. In the role, Bateman will focus on building “the most progressive digital-first creative company,” according to an agency press release. Based in Los Angeles, he will work to grow parent company Kyu Collective’s presence in the region. He arrives from having served as national lead partner for innovation strategy at Monitor Deloitte Australia, with previous experience at Interbrand, McCann, Publicis and J. Walter Thompson.

Creative agency Outpost379 has hired Mike Stollar as an account director and Scott Cosgrove as a digital media strategist, bringing its total headcount to 25. The pair will support recent account wins in the craft beer and flu vaccine categories and contribute to DTC launches for two existing clients in prescription medicine. Stollar joins from Anomaly and Cosgrove arrives from online boating licensing company BOATsmart!, where he served as director of digital marketing.

Conference and events planner MCI Group Canada has promoted Ruth Gorriz to the role of senior sales planning and product buyer in Toronto. The promotion follows Gorriz’ recent earning of the HMCC certificate, a healthcare compliance certification, giving her “elevated intelligence on compliance and standards when planning healthcare-related business events,” according to managing director Juliano Lissoni.

Jean-Michel Nahas has become a partner of Casacom, a Montreal communications and PR firm. The announcement follows Nahas’ promotion to SVP at the beginning of the year.

New business and other news

The One Club for Creativity and Miami Ad School Toronto have partnered to launch a Toronto chapter of The One Club. Aman Gulati, founder of Miami Ad School Toronto, will serve as president of the organization, only the second international chapter to be formed after the creation of the The One Club-Cairo last year. It will provide Canadians with an array of programming throughout the year and across creative disciplines under the banners of education, inclusion and diversity, professional development and gender equality.

Toronto-based PR shop Rock-it Promotions will support the entrance of American retailer L.L.Bean into Canada this year, as its newly named AOR for the Jaytex Group-owned company. Rock-it will manage all PR activity for the brand, including international and local media relations, events, influencer engagement and brand partnerships. L.L. Bean will open its first bricks-and-mortar location in Oakville, Ont., as well as licensed shops in Hudson’s Bay locations across Canada this fall.

Home improvement centre Improve Canada has awarded an AOR mandate to Toronto- and New York-based PR agency NKPR. The shop will support Improve Canada, which brings together home renovation showrooms with industry experts, using an integrated communications strategy, including media relations, digital, advertising and strategic partnerships and events.

Media

It’s that Upfronts time of year again: Canada’s broadcasters have been rolling out their programming plans over the week. Media in Canada has all the details, including what the CBC, CTV, Corus and Bell have in store for advertisers over the next year. (For subscribers.)

One-year-old independent media agency Horizon Canada has picked up a key account, contributing to further growth within its local operations. The shop, which now boasts a team of more than 30, will work with DHX Television, the parent company of networks such as Family Channel, Family CHRGD, Family Jr. and Télémagino. Media in Canada has an exclusive look at what the future holds for Horizon’s Canadian operations. (For subscribers.)

Facebook is bringing a program which originated in the U.S. to Canada. The initiative will inject $2.5 million into the Canadian news ecosystem and bring participants from 11 different outlets together for a 12-week program. Marc Dinsdale, head of media partnerships at Facebook Canada, tells MiC the program is crucial to support quality local news and will help the social media giant with “high-quality, fact-based content.” (For subscribers.)