BBDO, Cossette win Best of Show at Marketing Awards The Canadian Paralympic Committee took the top prize in Advertising, while Montreal Children's Hospital branding won in Design.



BBDO Toronto and Cossette joined Canada’s favourite sports team last night in taking home the big one.

BBDO was awarded the Marketing Awards’ Best of Show for the Canadian Paralympic Committee’s “The Paralympic Network,” in the advertising category; while Cossette took home the Best of Show trophy in Design for its work refreshing the brand identity for the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation.

To get more attention for Canada’s Paralympic athletes, the campaign allowed fans to live-stream events, filling in the gaps left by mainstream media coverage for the 2018 Winter Paralympics. The campaign also won three Golds, in the Community Building, Integrated Campaign and Online categories, as well as a Silver and Bronze.

As for Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation work, Cossette helped the Foundation stand out among the other non-profits vying for donations through a visual identity that repurposed the image of a bandage to represent various ways that the hospital helps patients (beyond just medical care). It picked up an additional two Design Golds in the Corporate Identity and Logo categories.

All of the 2019 Marketing Awards winners across the Advertising, Design, Craft and Multicultural categories can be found on the Marketing Awards website.