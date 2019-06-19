Ryan Timms named president of McCann Canada The new role comes with oversight of the agency's four Canadian offices.

Ryan Timms has been made president of McCann Canada, a new role that comes with oversight of operations across the agency’s four Canadian offices.

Timms, who most recently served as SVP and managing director of McCann Toronto, will lead efforts across McCann’s Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver offices, and will oversee the allocation of agency resources, while helping deliver a more unified vision for clients, says Simon Sikorski, CEO of McCann Worldgroup Canada.

Appointing Timms to the new role was about “having something that unifies all of our offerings,” Sikorski says. “We share a lot of clients resources across those offices, so having one point of leadership made a lot of sense and in fact it balances out across all of the other agencies as well.”

McCann currently has presidents for direct and digital agency MRM//McCann, production shop Craft, experiential agency Momentum and McCann Health.

Meanwhile, Mylène Savoie, president of McCann Montreal, and Karen Pearce, president of McCann West, will continue to lead their respective regions. Their roles remain unchanged, according to Sikorski, except that they will now answer to Timms, who remains stationed in Toronto. They previously reported directly to Sikorski as CEO of McCann Worldgroup.

Sikorski says the new structure will enable McCann to “manage the mobilization of resources against [clients’] objectives a little bit better.” This will be the case with Petro Canada, for example, which is currently run out of the Calgary and Toronto offices.

Timms, who started at McCann in 2005, already knows the clients well and has been deemed a “natural leader” within the organization, Sikorski says. McCann did not look outside of the agency for candidates to fill the role.

Several changes have taken place within the agency within the last year. Sikorski was appointed CEO in January as part of a leadership restructuring. In Montreal, it has since named a new EDC, a new head of strategy, as well as a new finance director and integrated producer.