Danone names Taxi as AOR for Silk The agency's Montreal office will work on a new platform and several product launches for the plant-based dairy alternative brand.

Taxi has been named the new AOR for plant-based beverage brand Silk, working as the creative and strategic partner on its full portfolio of beverages and dairy alternatives.

Led by the agency’s Montreal office, the national assignment will be focused on a new brand platform for Silk, as well as several new product launches. Work is expected to debut in market later this year.

The assignment was awarded following a competitive pitch, though Taxi has long worked with Danone in its yogurt portfolio, creating campaigns for brands like Oikos, Activia and the main Danone brand in recent years. Geneviève Bolduc, marketing director for Danone’s plant-based portfolio, said Taxi’s “knowledge of the category,” on top of its creative and strategic approach, helped the agency win the new assignment.

Danone got into the plant-based category in 2017 with its acquisition of WhiteWave Foods, adding plant-based products like Silk, nutrition brand Vega, yogurt and dessert brand So Delicious and creamer and coffee brand International Delight to its company, complimenting its yogurt and water brands.

Rethink was selected as the creative and strategic agency partner for Silk in 2016, shortly before Danone’s acquisition of WhiteWave Foods closed.

More to come.