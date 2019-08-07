Rethink, Zulu top agencies at Communication Arts
John St. and Cossette were also stand-outs among the 24 Canadian winners in this year's advertising competition.
Canadian agencies were well represented on the winners list for this year’s Communication Arts advertising competition, picking up nearly half of the awards.
Rethink was the most awarded agency in the competition, with 14 wins for work with clients including A&W (pictured, above), IKEA Canada, Playland and Berlitz Canada, among others. Zulu Alpha Kilo was second with six wins, while John St. and Cossette tied for fourth (alongside Commonwealth/McCann Detroit and VMLY&R) with four wins each.
Now in its 60th year, the Advertising Competition is one of several conducted by Communication Arts, a publication for those working in communications and visual arts. In total, 24 Canadian agencies were recognized in this year’s competition, picking up 58 awards from a pool of 128 campaigns that were recognized at the show.
All winning campaigns will be published in the November/December issue of the publication, though the full list of Canadian winners can be found below.
Rethink: 14
A&W Canada, “Straws”
Posters
Battered Women’s Support Services, “Peephole”
Public Service
Berlitz Canada, “The Unnoticed”
Consumer Newspaper Ads
Greenpeace, “Stop Sucking – Fish”
Public Service
IKEA Canada, “Art Event 3″
Posters
IKEA Canada, “IKEA Bedtime”
Integrated Campaigns
IKEA Canada, “Voice Assistant”
Radio Commercials
Leaf Forward, “Pass the Bill”
Sales Promotion
Playland, “Too Much Fun”
Posters (2)
Television Commercials
RainCity Housing, “Vancouver Street View”
Public Service
Rethink, “Shorting Giants”
Self-promotion
Toys For Tots, “Toy Wrap”
Public Service
Zulu Alpha Kilo: 6
HomeEquity Bank, “There’s No Retirement Like Home”
Television Commercials
Peace Collective, “#UnravelHate”
Digital Advertising
RGD, “Speak The Truth”
Integrated Campaigns
Tim Hortons, “The Away Game”
Non-traditional Advertising
Zulu Alpha Kilo, “One Show Swag Bag”
Self-promotion
Zulu Alpha Kilo, “Win Pencil. Draw Respect.”
Self-promotion
Cossette: 4
Amnesty International, “Write for Your Rights”
Public Service
McDonald’s Canada, “Happy Moving Day”
Posters
Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon, “Feels Like Farther”
Public Service TV
SickKids, “Air Time”
Public Service
John St.: 4
Boston Pizza, “BP In Bed”
Non-traditional Advertising
Boston Pizza, “The Pizza Patio Set”
Non-traditional Advertising
John St., “Flossing”
Self-promotion
Shoppers Drug Mart, “The Monthly”
Non-traditional Advertising
Grip: 3
Acura, “See It Differently”
Consumer Newspaper Ads
Honda Canada, “Blind Spots”
Posters
KFC Canada, “Extra Crispy”
Posters
BBDO Toronto: 2
Right To Play, “We Rise”
Public Service TV
Snickers (Mars Wrigley), “Suit Swag”
Non-traditional Advertising
DDB Canada: 2
Crimestoppers, “Baggage Tags: Vivian”
Public Service
Volkswagen Canada, “Rainbow Bug”
Posters
Grey Canada: 2
Miami Ad School, “Chapter One”
Self-promotion
Special Olympics Canada, “Challenge Accepted”
Public Service Radio
FCB Canada: 2
OLG, “Get That Lotto 649 Feeling”
Consumer Newspaper Ads
Posters
Lg2: 2
Farnham Ale & Lager, “A Bit Bitter”
Consumer Newspaper Ads
Fenplast, “Metal Proof”
Non-traditional Advertising
Anomaly: 1
Oh Henry! (Hershey), “Oh Henry! 4:25″
Posters
Bensimon Byrne: 1
Casey House, “The Healing House”
Public Service
DentsuBos: 1
New Standard Beer, “The Mailable Billboard”
Sales Promotion
FCB/Six: 1
Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”
Integrated Campaigns
Leo Burnett: 1
TD, “Poster Bank”
Posters
Les Evades: 1
L’Échange Bookstore, “From One Story To Another”
Posters
McCann Canada: 1
Coffee Crisp Thins (Nestle), “Occasions”
Television Commercials
123w: 1
British Columbia Automobile Association, “Munchies, Paranoid, Uber”
Television Commercials
No Fixed Address: 1
J.P. Wiser’s, “The Public Toast”
Digital Advertising
Juniper Park\TBWA: 1
IFEX, “Day of the Dead Journalists”
Public Service
Public: 1
Centre for Independent Living of Toronto, “The Inaccessible Transit Shelter”
Public Service
Publicis Canada: 1
Prairie Jeep Dealer Advertising Association, “Jeep Eyes”
Posters
Taxi: 1
Sanofi, “Take Back Your Nose”
Posters
Union: 1
Interval House, “Freedom Tampons”
Public Service