Rethink, Zulu top agencies at Communication Arts John St. and Cossette were also stand-outs among the 24 Canadian winners in this year's advertising competition.

Canadian agencies were well represented on the winners list for this year’s Communication Arts advertising competition, picking up nearly half of the awards.

Rethink was the most awarded agency in the competition, with 14 wins for work with clients including A&W (pictured, above), IKEA Canada, Playland and Berlitz Canada, among others. Zulu Alpha Kilo was second with six wins, while John St. and Cossette tied for fourth (alongside Commonwealth/McCann Detroit and VMLY&R) with four wins each.

Now in its 60th year, the Advertising Competition is one of several conducted by Communication Arts, a publication for those working in communications and visual arts. In total, 24 Canadian agencies were recognized in this year’s competition, picking up 58 awards from a pool of 128 campaigns that were recognized at the show.

All winning campaigns will be published in the November/December issue of the publication, though the full list of Canadian winners can be found below.

Rethink: 14

A&W Canada, “Straws”

Posters

Battered Women’s Support Services, “Peephole”

Public Service

Berlitz Canada, “The Unnoticed”

Consumer Newspaper Ads

Greenpeace, “Stop Sucking – Fish”

Public Service

IKEA Canada, “Art Event 3″

Posters

IKEA Canada, “IKEA Bedtime”

Integrated Campaigns

IKEA Canada, “Voice Assistant”

Radio Commercials

Leaf Forward, “Pass the Bill”

Sales Promotion

Playland, “Too Much Fun”

Posters (2)

Television Commercials

RainCity Housing, “Vancouver Street View”

Public Service

Rethink, “Shorting Giants”

Self-promotion

Toys For Tots, “Toy Wrap”

Public Service

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 6

HomeEquity Bank, “There’s No Retirement Like Home”

Television Commercials

Peace Collective, “#UnravelHate”

Digital Advertising

RGD, “Speak The Truth”

Integrated Campaigns

Tim Hortons, “The Away Game”

Non-traditional Advertising

Zulu Alpha Kilo, “One Show Swag Bag”

Self-promotion

Zulu Alpha Kilo, “Win Pencil. Draw Respect.”

Self-promotion

Cossette: 4

Amnesty International, “Write for Your Rights”

Public Service

McDonald’s Canada, “Happy Moving Day”

Posters

Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon, “Feels Like Farther”

Public Service TV

SickKids, “Air Time”

Public Service

John St.: 4

Boston Pizza, “BP In Bed”

Non-traditional Advertising

Boston Pizza, “The Pizza Patio Set”

Non-traditional Advertising

John St., “Flossing”

Self-promotion

Shoppers Drug Mart, “The Monthly”

Non-traditional Advertising

Grip: 3

Acura, “See It Differently”

Consumer Newspaper Ads

Honda Canada, “Blind Spots”

Posters

KFC Canada, “Extra Crispy”

Posters

BBDO Toronto: 2

Right To Play, “We Rise”

Public Service TV

Snickers (Mars Wrigley), “Suit Swag”

Non-traditional Advertising

DDB Canada: 2

Crimestoppers, “Baggage Tags: Vivian”

Public Service

Volkswagen Canada, “Rainbow Bug”

Posters

Grey Canada: 2

Miami Ad School, “Chapter One”

Self-promotion

Special Olympics Canada, “Challenge Accepted”

Public Service Radio

FCB Canada: 2

OLG, “Get That Lotto 649 Feeling”

Consumer Newspaper Ads

Posters

Lg2: 2

Farnham Ale & Lager, “A Bit Bitter”

Consumer Newspaper Ads

Fenplast, “Metal Proof”

Non-traditional Advertising

Anomaly: 1

Oh Henry! (Hershey), “Oh Henry! 4:25″

Posters

Bensimon Byrne: 1

Casey House, “The Healing House”

Public Service

DentsuBos: 1

New Standard Beer, “The Mailable Billboard”

Sales Promotion

FCB/Six: 1

Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”

Integrated Campaigns

Leo Burnett: 1

TD, “Poster Bank”

Posters

Les Evades: 1

L’Échange Bookstore, “From One Story To Another”

Posters

McCann Canada: 1

Coffee Crisp Thins (Nestle), “Occasions”

Television Commercials

123w: 1

British Columbia Automobile Association, “Munchies, Paranoid, Uber”

Television Commercials

No Fixed Address: 1

J.P. Wiser’s, “The Public Toast”

Digital Advertising

Juniper Park\TBWA: 1

IFEX, “Day of the Dead Journalists”

Public Service

Public: 1

Centre for Independent Living of Toronto, “The Inaccessible Transit Shelter”

Public Service

Publicis Canada: 1

Prairie Jeep Dealer Advertising Association, “Jeep Eyes”

Posters

Taxi: 1

Sanofi, “Take Back Your Nose”

Posters

Union: 1

Interval House, “Freedom Tampons”

Public Service