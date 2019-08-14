The&Partnership names new ECD for The Greenhouse Geoff Vreeken takes over west coast creative duties for the dedicated Telus unit as the telco expands its business into new areas.

The&Partnership has named Geoff Vreeken as executive creative director of The Greenhouse, leading creative for the dedicated Telus unit in Vancouver.

The Greenhouse was created in 2017, a collaboration between The&Partnership and Cossette Media to form an integrated full-service agency dedicated to shared client Telus. Vreeken will work shoulder-to-shoulder with strategy, media and the CRM components of The Greenhouse, which has 100 staff across three offices in Canada.

James Sadler, previously deputy ECD at The&Partnership in Vancouver on the Telus business, recently left the agency to return to Taxi.

In addition to filling the vacant creative leadership role, Jack Shute, managing director and partner at The&Partnership and The Greenhouse’s general manager, says Vreeken’s ECD role gives an added level of seniority in Vancouver. That was motivated by growing opportunities it sees with Telus’ expanding health business (it added to its digital health and health tech offering last year when it acquired 30 clinics owned by Medisys), as well as a growing presence in the home security and smart home space.

“We wanted creative firepower on both coasts,” Shute says.

Vreeken was most recently at Los Angeles-based TeamOne, where his work centred around the agency’s Lexus business. His new roles brings him back to Vancouver, where he previously lead creative teams at Tribal Worldwide and DDB. At The&Partnership, he will report to Ron Smrczek, Toronto-based ECD of The&Partnership in Canada.