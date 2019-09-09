National PR names new president Martin Daraiche will oversee nine offices nationally, while Julie-Anne Vien takes over as managing partner in Quebec City.

National Public Relations has appointed Martin Daraiche to the new role of president of the agency, with Julie-Anne Vien taking over his previous role as managing partner of its Quebec City office.

Daraiche joined National in 2008 and has held the managing partner position for the Quebec office since 2017. He will be taking on management of all of National’s Canadian operations, overseeing its nine offices from coast to coast. He will be based out of Montreal, and will also continue to advise the firm’s clients.

Vien, meanwhile, brings 15 years of public affairs experience to the role vacated by Daraiche. She will oversee the office’s growth and widen its service offering, in addition to supporting its traditional PR offering.

In July, the Art Gallery of Ontario selected National Public Relations as its PR AOR following a review, and the agency is being tasked to drive awareness and engagement of the institution’s collections, major works and and special programming. That was shortly after the agency reorganized its digital, marketing and tech practices into a single offering in Toronto.