Disney hires Helen Pak The former Grey CCO will lead the in-house creative agency responsible for the company's parks and resorts portfolio.

Helen Pak has been hired by The Walt Disney Company as SVP, creative, marketing design and content for Yellow Shoes, leading work for the company’s full portfolio of theme parks, attractions and tourism destinations.

Yellow Shoes is the in-house agency that handles creative and marketing works for Disney’s parks and resorts business. In her new role, Pak will lead a team of 250 creative and communications staff in creating and executing global initiatives for its properties, which also include the Disney Cruise Line, Adventures By Disney, Disney Vacation Club and the Aulani resort and spa in Hawaii. She’ll also provide creative support for its corporate franchise and Imagineering teams, as well as external agencies.

Pak was most recently president and CCO of Grey Canada, which she joined in 2017. In the spring, Grey Canada restructured its leadership team, resulting in Pak’s departure, as well as that of ECD Joel Arbez. Pak stayed with the agency until the summer to assist with the transition, moving to Los Angeles to take on the role with Disney in August.

Pak also brings experience as president and chief creative of Havas’ Canadian operations and ECD at Saatchi & Saatchi, as well as a period as global creative strategist and Canadian lead at Facebook.

“I’m so excited to be joining an iconic powerhouse at such an amazing time of accelerated growth in its history,” Pak said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with the team and continuing to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation in experience-based storytelling.”