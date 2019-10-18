Target wins Best of Show at ICE Awards The agency won for Crime Stoppers' "Project Anonymous" at the show recognizing the top work Atlantic Canada.

Target Marketing took home the top prize at yesterday’s ICE Awards, which recognizes the top creative work in Atlantic Canada.

Target won Best of Show for “Project Anonymous,” an integrated campaign for Crime Stoppers. The campaign not only highlighted the kinds of tips the organization was looking for and delivered targeted advice on how to prevent crime, but also addressed the main factor that prevented people from submitting more tips – that they were unsure whether or not they would truly remain anonymous, by releasing the first phase of the campaign completely unbranded.

In total, Target won nine Golds, eight Silvers and eight Craft awards for work with Crime Stoppers, Newfoundland & Labrador Tourism, Perchance Theatre and the City of Mount Pearl. Mount Pearl was also recognized with the “Fearless Client” award for the “The Mount Pearl Anthem,” a hip-hop video aimed at attracting businesses and new residents to the small town.

Other big winners were Arrivals + Departures, which won three Golds for its work with the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and District Design Co., which won two Golds and a Craft award for its branding work with Fortune Doughnut (pictured, left). Ray, Wunder and Perfect Day also took home Gold wins.

The full list of winners can be found on the ICE Awards website.