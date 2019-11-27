Is it “Avotime” for avocados? Avocados From Mexico blankets stores with displays to get Canadians to think of the fruit beyond guacamole.

Avocados From Mexico Canada is encouraging buyers to consider different recipes for the avocado fruit, with a new brand campaign dubbed “Anytime is Avotime.”

The avocado has grown in prominence over the years. In 2015, the Washington Post called it “America’s favourite new fruit,” and declared the love affair with avocados as “official.” But what about Canada? Canadians are courting avocados as well, spending upwards of $250 million annually on the fruit, according to the latest Nielsen figures.

Gabriel Villaseñor, president of APEAM AC, tells strategy that in addition to wanting consumers to experiment with ways to eat the product, the brand wants to increase consumption frequency among frequent and occasional consumers of avocados. The association, he says, is also positioning the fruit as a fresh and healthy option that can be integrated in a wholesome daily diet.

“When it comes to avocados, the Canadian market has reached maturity and consumers want to know more about usage and benefits of the product,” he says, adding that demand is steadily increasing and that the brand is responding to this growing interest by giving consumers tips on how to select and consume the fruit in its new campaign.

“Anytime for Avotime” (led by communications agency Sopexa) is the organization’s first national 360-degree campaign in Canada with the creative running across TV, OOH, digital, social, PR and shopper channels. About 45% of the campaign investment, Villaseñor says, is dedicated to shopper marketing activities.

Avocados From Mexico often sit within end-cap displays, says Villaseñor. In addition, the organization has developed dump bins (wire frame containers) to reinforce recognition/exposure, creating a “branded environment for the fruit to sit in.” As a way to further emphasize the product, “the brand image and campaign signature are integrated into every single piece of content that is created, such as bins, flyers and recipe cards,” he says.

Last week, Avocados From Mexico activated inside Loblaw stores across the GTA and Ottawa. He says the brand’s “Avoteam” of ambassadors created a buzz outside stores by inviting consumers to play a version of Wheel of Fortune using avocados, as well as distributing recipe flyers. “They also helped shoppers with their groceries while wearing roller skates,” he says.

Villaseñor says it has been building long-term relationships with major Canadian retailers, including Sobeys, Loblaws, IGA, Metro and Longo’s, for the past five years to support sales and demand. “We also build unique and exclusive partnerships tailored to our common objectives and calendars,” he says.

This year, Avocados From Mexico is adding smaller banners to the retail mix, including Quebec health retailer, Rachelle-Bery, in order to reach new consumers in stores that focus on organic and vegan goods.

The campaign also includes out-of-home elements in Ontario and a promotional partnership with the Montreal Canadiens in Quebec. The organization’s logo will be digitally added to game broadcasts. The effort also includes digital executions, and influencer activities.