Baileys hits malls with Treat Bars The Diageo brand is bringing its pop-up model to the GTA to promote its global indulgence message during the holidays.

Call it Christmas spirit, the distilled kind: Baileys is bringing its Treat Bar pop-up concept to Canada for the holidays to show the different ways it can be enjoyed.

The Baileys Treat Bar first appeared in London in 2017, and has become a staple in places one might not expect, including Kampala, according to the official page of Baileys Irish Cream in Uganda.

The brand is inviting GTA attendees to create their own DIY offerings with coffee or hot chocolate and a choice of toppings as they get their gifts wrapped at several Cadillac Fairview shopping centres in the GTA, including Fairview, TD Centre, Markville and Sherway Gardens.

According to Sharon Howard, marketing manager at Diageo Canada, the Treat Bar is part of a global overarching narrative. “The holiday season extends our brand positioning to Canadian consumers, increasing their awareness of the different ways you can enjoy Baileys in those special, indulgent ‘me’ moments,” she says.

While Christmas is definitely a key period for Baileys, Howard says the brand wants to educate consumers on the different ways they can enjoy their favourite Irish cream liqueur. With Baileys Treat Bar and a range of flavours, including Pumpkin Spice, Salted Caramel and the new Baileys Espresso, Howard says consumers can “enjoy Baileys a number of ways, whether with hot or iced coffee or as part of an indulgent holiday or hot summer’s day treat.”

She says this holiday season marks Canada’s first integration of the Treat Bar experience for its consumers. According to Howard, pop-up activations create a “sweet spot between bakery and cocktail bar” and are key to driving consumer purchase considerations.

Interactive consumer experiences will continue to be a part of the brand’s national programming, Howard says. “Pop-ups are a great way for us to bring the experience to regional markets and customize during key seasonal moments… We have several brick and mortar Baileys Treat Bars in the U.K. and are excited to continue bringing new innovative programs to the Canadian market.”

Data from the Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland shows Canada is the third largest export market for Irish cream spirits, after the U.S. and the U.K. And Baileys is one of the bestselling liqueurs in the world, according to Euromonitor data, and perhaps no other spirit is more closely tied to the holidays as Baileys, a frequent additive to coffee and hot chocolate.