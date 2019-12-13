Air Canada reconnects lost reindeer with the North Pole The airline continues its theme of bringing travelers closer to their loved ones through a more "magical" approach.

Air Canada’s latest campaign is building on the theme of bringing loved ones closer together, but this time by reuniting lost reindeer with Santa.

The “Lost Reindeer” spot follows a group of children who work together to help the reindeer harness its magic and find its way home to the North Pole.

Andrew Shibata, managing director, brand at Air Canada, tells strategy that just as the children in the video help a lost reindeer find its way home for the holidays, Air Canada helps connect Canadians to their loved ones all over the world, a message that is particularly relevant during the holidays when people want to be spending time with friends and family.

Shibata says that most people can relate to wanting to get home during the holidays to loved ones, but this video takes more of a fantastical route to “speak more to the magic of the season.” While the theme is similar to previous holiday efforts focusing on reuniting families, Shibata says the brand’s approach to this year, as it wanted a “simple story using a more cinematic feel.”

The song “A Perfect Miracle” – performed by Spiritualized with a French adaptation by Quebec singer Dumas – are about wanting the best for someone, which Shibata says resonated with the brand and creative team.

The ad will be featured in multiple forms, including an extended version for Air Canada’s owned channels, a 90-second video in-cinema, a 30-second version on television across Canada and a 15-second video on Air Canada’s social media and digital platforms. FCB Canada handled creative, with Weber Shandwick on PR.