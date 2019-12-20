Corteva uses three words to promote its seeds The agri-brand is eschewing "perfect backdrops" of fields in favour of a seed and a simple message.

Corteva Agriscience is hoping an “easy” seed-y message resonates with farmers.

Corteva, the publicly traded, Calgary-based global agriculture company is focusing on three words, “seed, yield, easy” to promote its Brevant seed brand, which includes varieties of canola, grain corn, soybeans, silage corn, winter wheat, and alfalfa.

Loralee Orr, marketing communications leader for Corteva Agriscience Canada, tells strategy that “status quo is dominant” in the agriculture industry, citing images of farmers, standing in front of a “perfect backdrop” as a creative cliche. She says with Corteva’s newest seed brand, it was important to show up in a different and more impactful way.

According to Orr, there’s “also a lot of noise in agriculture marketing, which inspired this campaign’s goal of ‘cutting the fluff’,” in an effort to get through to hard-working farmers.

With the campaign, Orr says Corteva wants to show farmers it values their hard work and is there to support them with technology they can be confident in.

The campaign for Brevant seeds, she says, is aimed at “the everyday, resilient and innovative Canadian farmer,” an audience faced with a myriad of challenges daily such as unpredictable weather, changing economy, misconceptions about their trade and more.

As part of this campaign, Brevant also licensed a branded taco truck and traveled to select retail locations across Ontario during the month of October, offering free meals to local farmers, their families and retail employees. The activation coincided with the rush of harvest season, Orr says, one of the most stressful periods of the year for farmers, who are working long hours to get their crop harvested and delivered to grain elevators.

According to the latest data from the Canadian Seed Trade Association, the estimated total economic impact (direct and indirect) of the Canadian seed industry, is more than $5.5 billion.

The Corteva campaign includes print, digital and social, as well as direct outreach to customers through direct mail.

Corteva Agriscience engaged communications agency FleishmanHillard HighRoad to develop the strategy and creative platform, as well as the corresponding experiential, social media and media relations campaigns. OMD delivered media strategy while TrackDDB handled all direct- to-consumer outreach.