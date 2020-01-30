Up to the Minute: BPR named AOR for Pizzeria Libretto Plus, Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends returns and several PR agencies staff up.

Hires and promotions

1Milk2Sugars has made a series of new hires between its offices. In Toronto, the agency hired Shaneel Anjum as its first digital marketing manager, bringing experience working on marketing campaigns for clients such as Nuit Blanche and Scarborough Town Centre. Also in Toronto Amanda King has been hired as senior account manager in Toronto, bringing experience working with Revlon, Coty, and Nine West. In Montreal, the agency has hired Alanna Ramgoolam as senior account executive, Naeme El-Zein as a social media account executive and Sara Baron-Goodman as the agency’s lead copywriter.

Ottawa digital and video marketing agency InMotion has hired Gary Howard as business development director and promoted Sean Brett to director of post-production. The changes, according to InMotion, will help the agency with recent account wins including the Canadian Dental Association, the Canadian Institute of Planners and the New Brunswick College of Pharmacists, as well as a renewed relationship with Contact North.

Content marketing agency Imagemotion has appointed Noémie Monic as VP brand partnerships to oversee its content marketing programs, specifically for retail brands. She’s formerly director of model division for Dulcedo Managment.

Weber Shandwick has made three new hires. Kate Savage joins the client experience team as a senior manager. Kaitlyn Ward has been hired as senior manager of integrated media strategy. Olivia Rijntjes is also joining the team as a junior associate of integrated media in the agency’s Montreal office.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies welcomed Robyn Rabinovich as senior account director for its cannabis clients. Previously VP, cannabis strategy and partnerships for producer TerrAscend, Rabinovich will bring a deep knowledge of developing nascent cannabis brands, effective business strategies and regulatory compliance to the firm’s cannabis clients, according to Omar Khan, H+K’s national cannabis sector lead.

Other news

Established in 2004 by AMA Toronto, Canada’s Marketing Hall of Legends is being rebooted this March after a two year hiatus. Nominations were opened Friday.

New business

Toronto’s BPR has been named agency of record for Pizzeria Libretto Group, which owns the Pizzeria Libretto and Enoteca Sociale restaurant brands. The assignment covers PR support for the relaunch of Enoteca Sociale – which is currently under renovation in advance of its ten year anniversary – as well as continued expansion of Pizzeria Libretto, which has four locations in Toronto. It will also cover media tours for chefs Rocco Agostino and Kyle Rindinella, as well as overall brand awareness.

The digital marketing agency Bloom will manage the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)’s digital campaigns across Canada. The league, based out of Niagara, is seeking to grow in-game attendance and increase awareness.