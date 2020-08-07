Up to the Minute: McDonald’s changes its loyalty program Plus, NFA and Zulu win at AdAge's Small Agency awards (again) and Wasserman names new CD.

McCafe Rewards changes its name, pivots focus to more than coffee

McDonald’s Canada has made some changes to its loyalty program, updating the name from the McCafe Mobile Rewards to McDonald’s Rewards. This is presumably in response to a change in the program; instead of only offering rewards after seven coffee purchases, fry purchases of any size also count towards a user’s reward, which can be redeemed for a fry or coffee purchase. Lara Skripitsky, VP and CTO at McDonald’s Canada, said in a release that this was due to the “love Canadians have” for its fries.

NFA, Zulu represent Canada at AdAge small agency awards

No Fixed Address was once again among the top shops at AdAge’s Small Agency of the Year awards. The Toronto-based agency won Gold in the 76 to 150 employee category. It also won Silver in the Pro Bono campaign category for “Lolli,” which it created for the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

Meanwhile, Zulu Alpha Kilo won three Golds in campaign categories, the most of any agency that entered this year. It won in Digital for Home Equity Bank’s “#PauseToRemember,” in Media Innovation for KitchenAid’s “Mix’N Match” and in Pro Bono for the Coalition for Gun Control’s “Dodge the Bullet.”

Both agencies are becoming fixtures at the annual awards program – last year, NFA won Silver in the International Small Agency of the Year category, while Zulu won a Gold and Silver for its campaign work.

Wasserman names new creative leadership

Vancouver full-service agency Wasserman has promoted Bronwyn Mackay to creative director, leading the offering for the agency and taking over a role previously held by Liam Greenlaw. Mackay first joined the agency as a copywriter in 2017, and was named ACD the following year.

The promotion rounds out a new leadership group at the agency’s as it recognizes its 25th anniversary. In addition to Mackay, the senior team includes Stefan Hawes, who was named president in 2018, with head of strategic services Victoria Gray, director of media Antonella Frustaci, director of production Kelly Swan.