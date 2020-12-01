Clorox names new VP of marketing in Canada Melanie Plaz Casado will focus on driving sustainable, responsible growth and finding new opportunities for the company's brands.

Clorox Canada has looked south of the border for its new marketing leadership, appointing Melanie Plaz Casado as its new VP of marketing.

Beginning in her new role on Dec. 14, Plaz Casado’s mandate will entail championing Clorox’s “Ignite” marketing strategy across its portfolio of brands, which include Clorox, Glad, Pine-Sol, Brita, Burt’s Bees and Renew Life. Her focus is on advancing purpose-driven personalized brands, creating frictionless shopping experiences and pushing Clorox’s emerging capability in “multi-type innovation,” looking for new places for its products and opportunities to engage with consumers.

The objective of Clorox’s “Ignite” strategy is a commitment to “good growth” – growth that is profitable, sustainable and responsible. The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than $25 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in the 2020 fiscal year.

Plaz Casado has been with Clorox since 2013, starting as head of marketing for Venezuela and, most recently, leading marketing efforts for the brand’s disinfecting wipes division in the U.S. She takes over the vacant VP position in Canada after Matt Kohler was hired as managing director for Canadian retail at McCain Foods.

In its most recent quarter (Q1 2021), Clorox reported a 27%year-over-year organic sales increase, driven by double-digit growth in eight of 10 business units “due to COVID-19 and people spending more time at home.”