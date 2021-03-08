Tims ditches cups and ‘please play again’ for ‘Roll Up To Win’ The QSR goes even further with a fully digital contest experience to go with a new name and prizing strategy.

Gone is the name, as well as any physical cups, as Tims’ iconic contest now goes by “Roll Up To Win” and is wholly digital after a hybrid version ran last year.

As part of the relaunch, the QSR is also retiring “Please Play Again,” as it has ratcheted up the number of prizes with a promise that “Every Roll Wins.”

“People hated ‘Please Play Again’… we heard it in social and in research,” Tim Hortons’ CMO Hope Bagozzi tells strategy. Now, consumers can earn one or more Rolls on each eligible purchase when they scan the Tim Hortons app or use the physical Tims Rewards card to win prizes.

The newly named contest launches today and runs until April 4, and in addition to the traditional hot beverages like coffee, it gives participants a chance to win through purchases of select cold beverages, breakfast sandwiches and breakfast wraps. According to Bagozzi, its breakfast menu items tap into an category that’s growing in importance and that the QSR is using the contest to promote its new freshly cracked egg product.

New prizes include the 2022 Volkswagen Taos, access to streaming services such as Spotify and Sportsnet, Cineplex Movies for a year, as well as Amex gift cards. Trips are back too, and Tims is accommodating the unpredictability of the current milieu by amending the week-long Banff prize pack to include Fairmont properties nationwide as well as the length of time to redeem the prize until it’s safe to travel.

Bagozzi says a new advertising campaign by Zulu Alpha Kilo was built to promote the new name, as well as the fact that Roll Up To Win is now exclusively digital and that the brand is offering up the largest prize pool ever. “It’s a big campaign with a full court press in terms of all media touchpoints,” she says, adding that Tim Horton’s is looking to reach a broad audience quickly since the LTO can only be played during the course of one month.

Last year, Tim Hortons first made plans to move more of the contest to digital platforms. But what was initially done in response to changing consumer habits and pressure on the sustainability front become an even bigger pivot due to health and safety reasons: the restaurant decided not to allow Roll Up the Rim cups to be returned and redeemed for prizes when the lockdown hit last year. At the time, it had to quickly pivot to digital and encourage people use the app to scan for prizes instead.

“What we learned is that people loved the fun, more contemporary way to play the game,” Bagozzi says, adding that it’s also had success with the app-based fantasy NHL Hockey Challenge (where app users could choose three NHL players who they believed would score a goal that day for the chance to win Rewards points), which is something it might evolve in the future.

She says it’s seeing a boost in terms of registered app users and monthly active users and that one-third of Canadian adults have the app and/or use the loyalty program.

Bagozzi adds that The Roll Up To Win is typically launched in the spring as a way to create a sense of optimism and give people something to look forward to as they emerge from hibernation.