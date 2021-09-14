TD picks Ogilvy as Canadian creative AOR The agency was selected following a North America-wide review, which also results in Diamond formalizing its recent work with the bank.

TD Bank has appointed Ogilvy as its creative AOR in Canada as part of North America-wide review.

The creative agencies were selected through an RFP process that began earlier this year, said Betsey Chung, EVP and global CMO with TD Bank Group, in a statement. Chung added that “their insights into our brand, customers and purpose-driven values are aligned with our values and aspirations.”

The review covered the bank’s full creative business across North America, and it has also selected David – also part of WPP – for the same role in the U.S.

The bank began to review its ad agencies in February, alongside an announcement that it had elevated Chung to the post of global CMO. It ended its U.S. relationship with TBWA at that time.

TD Bank also moved the entirety of its North American media business to Publicis, retaining Unison in Canada and adding Zenith Media to its roster in the U.S. Diamond was appointed as its North American sponsorship and experiential agency, formalizing a relationship with the agency, which has worked with the bank on numerous campaigns over the years.

In Canada, TD selected Ogilvy for “their team’s creativity, energy and market expertise,” Chung told strategy in an email.

Ogilvy has “a deep history working with financial brands both in Canada and globally,” adds David Ford, global CCO for the agency. “We bring a lot of that expertise to the table.”

TD’s other agency relationships are not affected by this decision, the bank said in its statement, though did not specify whether or not that included Leo Burnett, which has worked with the bank for several years, including on campaigns for digital banking options during the pandemic. Other than Diamond and internal creative team Agency 361, TD has also worked with multicultural agencies Barret and Welsh and Koo Multicultural on recent campaigns.