Quaker is hoping to score in-store with a big Hockey Canada contest The brand's effort to win breakfast comes with a "can't miss" display.

Quaker Canada is bringing its recent efforts targeting hockey families to store, where it hopes to give itself a better shot at winning breakfast by reaching those families at point-of-sale.

In-store, the PepsiCo brand’s “#HockeyHungry” campaign features a very prominent pallet with Hockey Canada, featuring a figure in a hockey jersey and gloved hands clutching a bowl of oats. The displays are promoting a contest to win one of 10,000 prize packs.

“You won’t miss it as it’s beautiful bright red packaging with a Hockey Canada jersey on it,” says Logan Chambers, senior director of marketing for the Quaker portfolio at PepsiCo Foods, adding that the displays cover all of the core Quaker oatmeal products.

For Quaker, shopper materials like these are to further convey the role the brand can play in consumers’ lives. But it is also aimed at shoppers as a means of driving the overall oatmeal category, and Chamber says it’s an important to have prominent point of sale assets like these as part of its all-around campaign.

In PepsiCo’s July earnings call, the company says organic revenue fell 14% year-over-year at Quaker Foods North America as more people returned to eating breakfast outside the home. However, CEO Ramon Laguarta touted the company’s overall portfolio and that it’s “able to adapt to more of an in-home consumption pattern or more of an away-from-home consumption pattern.”

Chambers says a change impacting the category is that traditional breakfast is blurring, with a lot of grazing and snacking occurring during the day. However, with more mobility and return-to-office dates, Chambers says Quaker’s “instant” part of the oats category is coming back, and the timing of the rollout coincides with back-to-school, as well as the return of NHL hockey regular season play this October.

According to Chambers, Quaker Canada’s immediate competitors are bigger, ready-to-eat cereal brands that you might add milk to and are typically thought of as the easier option for a breakfast before school or work. That is who Quaker is benchmarking against, and who it’s looking to take share from when it comes to breakfast occasions with families.

The campaign also includes recipes at the PepsiCo Tasty Rewards microsite, part of an effort to expand usage occasions beyond morning oatmeal and into snacking, meals, and desserts.

For the shopper program, Quaker worked with PepsicCo’s in-store lead, with packaging design led by Shikatani Lacroix Design, the brand’s longtime design agency.