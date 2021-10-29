In Brief: Juliet grows creative team Plus, Innocean adds to leadership on its Kia account and DDB creates a new VP of strategy role in Edmonton.

Juliet adds to its creative department

Toronto agency Juliet has grown again, hiring creative director Noreel Asuro.

Asuro spent the last four years as group CD working on Telus at The&Partnership, and also brings experience from Leo Burnett, Ogilvy and TBWA.

This is the latest addition Juliet has made in a busy 2021, following a wealth of senior appointments in the summer and additions to its creative and account service bench in the spring. The agency also launched a new editorial-focused department and won AOR duties for Travel Edge.

Innocean hires a new VP and senior client service talent

Innocean Worldwide Canada added to the client leadership for its Kia work, hiring Gabriel Tsang as VP of client services and Shetil Rastogi as senior account director.

Most recently director of digital growth and innovation at The&Partnership, Tsang will take on responsibility for the Kia account, working with the automaker’s marketing department and overseeing strategy and development of all corporate, brand, retail, digital, CRM and experiential plans the agency undertakes. Tsang also joins Innocean’s executive leadership team.

Rastogi, meanwhile, will provide leadership on brand, digital and CRM projects, reporting to VP and group account director, Caitlin Rudnick. He brings experience from the likes of Interbrand and Dyversity Communications on brands including Hyundai, Petro-Canada, Smuckers, RBC, Rogers and Coleman.

DDB names new strategy lead in its Edmonton office

Nadine Morris has been promoted to VP of strategy at DDB, leading the offering in the agency’s Edmonton office.

In her new role, Morris will continue to work on strategic planning initiatives with clients, while also bringing more of a strategic lens to the office’s work more broadly.

Morris was hired last year as group account director, having previously been partner at consultancy Powerhouse Marketing. Prior to that, she spent 15 years client-side in a variety of marketing, sales, business development and strategy roles at Johnson & Johnson. Martha Jamieson, DDB’s SVP of strategic services, adds that Morris’ background in client-side marketing, sales and CRM brings a “unique and deep” level of strategic expertise.

Since joining DDB, she has worked with clients including EPCOR, Encor, STARS Lottery and the Edmonton Elks, helping the team navigate the CFL team’s rebranding from its previous moniker, which was deemed offensive.