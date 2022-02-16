Oikos highlights authenticity in-store With blades and couponing, the Danone brand is also looking to drive trial to its drinkable format.

Danone has been celebrating both the Greek and Canadian authenticity of its Oikos brand, and it has launched a new shopper campaign to continue that message in-store, as well as drive trial for its drinkable format.

According to Éric Maffert, senior marketing manager of the dairy portfolio at Danone Canada, the purpose of its shopper outreach was to invite Canadians to taste the difference that Oikos’ authenticity makes: inspired by its Greek traditions, made with fresh Canadian milk and to reinforce the taste and texture of Oikos products.

The hero SKU of the program is the Oikos Plain 0% no sugar added 750g tub, as displayed on the bunker header (above).

It’s the product’s versatility that the brand recently highlighted in its top of line campaign, both as a recipe ingredient and enjoyed in its own right as a snack.

Danone has expanded the reach of its Oikos Greek yogurt by boosting its wellness-centric perceptions – no sugar – and also offering a high protein SKU to tap that same sentiment too.

Oikos has a number of other different products featured in the shopper program, such as Oikos Morning Oats drinks and Oikos Extra Creamy flavoured tubs.

In 2020, Danone rebranded and repositioned Oikos to emphasize its creaminess as well as its use for foodies looking to try recipes with yogurt.



This value proposition is being amplified at point of sale, with the tagline “so creamy you’ll dream about it.”

In addition to the National POS toolkit for all banners, Oikos also ran specific blades and coupons offering $1 off on its Oikos Extra Creamy tubs and free Oikos Drinkable Oats drinks to drive trial on the new drink platform.

That ran at different times in Sobeys National, IGA, Loblaw and Metro and Save On Foods banners.

According to Mordor Intelligence data, the North America drinkable yogurt market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025), and is being driven by robust demand for health-based products, like probiotics, among consumers, especially the younger set.

LPi Group is handling the shopper marketing campaign.