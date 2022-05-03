Corner Office Shifts: L’Oreal and Bacardi get new leaders Meanwhile, Allison Litzinger and Kelly Graham leave The Bay and Labatt to take on new roles at undisclosed brands.

By Will Novosedlik

L’Oreal’s U.S. president takes on Canada

Nathalie Gerschtein, president of L’Oreal’s Consumer Products Division in the U.S., has added Canada to her remit. Her new title is president of L’Oreal’s North America Consumer Products Division.

In her 20 years at L’Oreal, she has held various senior roles, including president of Maybelline New York, Garnier and Essie, marketing director of Europe for Garnier, general manager of Garnier India, and CEO of L’Oreal Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. Other banners in her portfoliohave included NYX Professional Makeup, Thayer’s Natural Remedies, Carol’s Daughter, and Softsheen-Carson.

Her expertise in e-commerce, retail reinvention and her deep knowledge of the skincare category are the key reasons behind the expanded remit. In her new role she will continue to work closely with Stephane Bérubé, president of L’Oreal Consumer Products Division for Canada.

Industry vet Jeff Branson returns to Bacardi for another stint

Jeff Branson is returning home as VP and GM for Bacardi Canada.

After two years at Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits (SGWS) as SVP of sales for the division dedicated to the Bacardi portfolio in North America, Branson will now report to Pete Carr, regional president of Bacardi North America, and will be based in Toronto. His journey from Bacardi to SGWS and back again were part of a development program aimed at grooming senior talent for leadership roles.

Branson will be responsible for the growth and performance of Bacardi in Canada across all functions. He first joined Bacardi in 2000, and during his time with the family-owned business, he held commercial and trade marketing roles in Canada and the United States at regional and national levels.

Allison Litzinger leaves The Bay

After four years in leadership roles at The Bay, Allison Litzinger will be moving to a new role at a yet-to-be-disclosed company.

As the retailer’s VP of marketing, brand, customer and loyalty, Litzinger was responsible for brand strategy and partnerships, marketing planning, marketing communication and creative strategy across The Bay brand and categories.

She led consumer and market research and insights and steered the Hudson’s Bay Rewards and Credit programs, and was responsible for maintaining, growing and transforming The Bay’s customer base.

Previous to her stint at The Bay, Alison spent almost 14 years as group account director at Leo Burnett.

Kelly Graham “taps out” at Anheuser-Busch

Kelly Graham, senior director marketing, innovation at Labatt/Anheuser-Busch InBev, has announced that she’s “tapping out” of her role and moving to a new industry.

Graham has global credentials, having worked across North America, Asia and Europe. Her knowledge domain extends across growth and performance marketing, brand marketing, digital marketing, marketing strategy, new market development, consumer insight, branding, product development and cross-functional team leadership.

Previous to her remit at AB Inbev, she held senior marketing roles at social ordering app Ritual and just over five years in the deodorants division at Unilever, where her roles took her to London and Singapore.

She has yet to announce her new company and role.