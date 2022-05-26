Bodacious finds a perfect partner in Shiseido The wine and makeup brands are co-promoting a makeup giveaway to help Canadians be their confident selves again.

A new instore and online partnership between Bodacious wine and beauty brand Shiseido might just be as natural a pairing as wine and cheese.

The partnership, which is being realized as part of a top of line campaign called “Find Your Fierce,” is an effort by both brands to get consumers to shake off their pandemic doldrums and project confidence when they step back into their normal routines. The Arterra-owned wine brand has made its name as one that “stands for self-expression and for creativity,” and Shiseido “shares our values and helps consumers go out into the world as our bold, bodacious, confident selves,” says Alyssa Milana, senior associate with Golin, which handled PR for the campaign.

“We’ve been confined to our homes, glued to our computers and opting for sweat suits for too long. Now we’re getting back out there and want to feel good,” she adds. “They say a good makeup day can improve our mood and looking in the mirror can boost confidence, and a beautiful lipstick can provide that bodacious boost we’ve been missing.”

Shiseido’s ModernMatte Powder Lipstick Mini sticks, in red and nude pink, have been packaged with bottles of Bodacious wine for sale at participating BC Liquor stores through June 4, LCBO locations through June 18, and other participating stores across Canada as well.

Neck tags containing the lipstick also promote a contest which the brands are running through June 30, offering consumers a chance to win over 150 prizes, including beauty kits, gift cards, and more. Shelf talkers, backer cards and other in-store displays are also promoting the contest and the partnership and will vary by retailer.

In addition, singer and Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka, who also is a pitchperson for Molson Coors’ Vizzy Hard Seltzer, features in digital and social media content – including a 15-second spot – and will host an Instagram Live session on June 7.

Dentsumcgarrybowen developed the creative and social media for the campaign, while PHD handled media.