Duncan Hines is tickled pink about its new baking kits The Conagra brand is deploying print and digital flyers to attract bakers who are limited in time or ability.

Duncan Hines is coming to market with bold, punchy – and very pink – dessert baking kits, as it would seem the trend toward hobby baking adopted since lockdowns shows no signs of easing.

Teresa Blakney, marketing director for Conagra Canada, tells strategy that while the trend of baking from scratch surged in 2020, consumers are now looking to continue their baking journeys in quicker, more convenient ways. There are also those who never felt comfortable enough in the kitchen to try creating eye-catching, photo-worthy baked goods at home.

The new “Epic Baking Kits” from Conagra’s Duncan Hines brand are meant to help both groups of people “make a statement” with their baking, be they limited in baking skill or in time and ingredients.

The new Cookie Dough, ‘Smores and Cookies and Cream SKUs are being supported with a one-week digital campaign active across all Loblaw banner websites. Throughout May, the brand was also featured in print and digital flyers to support the launch. Conagra will have further shopper marketing support designed by The Mars Agency in the fall and holiday period, with messaging positioned around a quick solution to creating fun, elevated desserts at home in just a few easy steps. “Through this, we’re driving home the ‘new innovation’ messaging,” Blakney says.

On pack, she says it was important to show that Duncan Hines Epic is an all-in-one solution for creative baking at home, while highlighting the “drool-worthy” and fun final product.

“We wanted to ensure that the packaging design showed consumers the impressive and social media-worthy final result that they could get at home with strong pink branding,” Blakney says.

After two years of missed celebrations for birthdays, graduations, promotions and weddings, Conagra is launching the new baking kits with a Canada-wide “Epic Celebration Day” that is dedicated to celebrating missed milestones.

Epic Celebration Day is a chance to give all the special moments the attention they deserve, no matter how big or small, it says.

The brand will also be executing media partnerships with Canada’s top food and lifestyle outlets to highlight the baking kits, and is also launching a digital Pinterest campaign to highlight Duncan Hines as a go-to dessert.

Baking kits first came to the U.S. market in early 2021, and also included Fruity Pebbles, Cake Kit, and Salted Caramel Brownie Kit flavours.

In its latest quarter, Conagra, also the maker of brands like Hunts, Gardein, Vlasic, Orville Redenbacher and Angie’s Boomchickapop, reports that younger consumer are driving sales.

Harbinger did PR, while M&K took care of media.