Amex puts members ‘front and centre’ of in-person experiences The return of concerts and travel gives the credit card a chance to show off its rewards.

American Express Canada is celebrating the end of lockdowns and the return of in-person events with a fresh campaign to promote the benefits of membership for cardholders.

Called “Member When,” the new campaign was created by Denstumcgarrybowen and highlights many of the kinds of experiences that can be made possible With Amex and its membership rewards program, including concertgoing, travel and in-person dining.

“This campaign celebrates how when you’re with Amex, these kinds of experiences are made possible, and how Amex helps take them from good to epic,” explains Vanessa Crooker, VP of enterprise loyalty and partnerships, with American Express Canada.

“As we reflect on the last two years, Canadians are reprioritizing what matters to them. The pandemic has kickstarted major life changes, and through all of this our audience is looking for meaning in everything they do. Connections have more meaning behind them and time spent together is cherished. The new campaign brings the totality of membership with Amex into focus,” she adds.

The campaign centres on a 60-second spot running on linear and connected TV as well as OLV. The spot is filmed from the point-of-view of various Amex cardholders, which puts them “at the front and centre of our content” and “increases visual interest,” says Crooker.

Alongside the spot, the campaign includes digital OOH ads in Toronto transit shelters and at Yonge and Dundas Square; digital audio across music, display, podcasts and via a sponsored playlist; and social including video featuring Canadian sports anchor Kayla Grey and partnerships with a large roster of influencers.

The social elements are “leveraging the global look and feel” in order to create “thumb-stopping content that drives engagement,” says Crooker, while the OOH elements are also incorporating global visuals along with complementary travel imagery “to immerse audiences in the experiences that are possible with Amex.”

The campaign will run until December. UM Canada managed the media buy, while North Strategic handled social, PR and influencers. Notch Video developed the social content and BT/A handled the experiential elements.