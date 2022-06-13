Kruger puts a divine spin on its annual fundraiser The Cashmere Collection returns to the runway with a focus on post-pandemic resilience and compassion.

Illustrations of the #Cashmere22 collection, as sketched by illustrator Monica Smiley.

Kruger Products is taking a heavenly approach to its 19th annual Cashmere Collection fundraiser for breast cancer awareness, prevention and treatment.

The event sees some of Canada’s most promising and decorated designers try their hand at creating fashionable looks out of Cashmere bathroom tissue – call it couture à la commode. This year, Canadian TV personality Jay Manuel (known for America’s Next Top Model and Canada’s Next Top Model) has curated the work of 12 Canadian designers who have produced high fashion with Cashmere’s new product line, UltraLuxe.

All of the looks fall under the theme of “Celestial Awakening: A Celebration of Strength, Hope and Compassion.”

“We as a society are embarking on an exciting new adventure in a post-pandemic world requiring strength, hope and compassion. This year’s Cashmere Collection celebrates resiliency, generosity and kindness as we align with the stars to create a better, softer, more comfortable world free of breast cancer,” says Susan Irving, Kruger’s CMO.

Among the designers featured in the collection are Nova Scotia’s Kelsey MacDonald, founder of the Kelsey Erin line; Quebec’s Tristan Réhel, creator of a number of eponymous collections; B.C.’s Sam Stringer, whose designs have featured in British Vogue and Vanity Fair; and Ontario’s Kadeem Faustin, founder of the Kyle Gervacy brand, who is at the forefront of Afrocentric style in Canada.

The collection can be seen on a special microsite where Canadians can cast their vote for their favourite. At the end of the contest period, Kruger will donate $1 per vote to the Canadian Cancer Society for votes from most Canadian residents, and $1 to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation for votes from Quebec residents, to a maximum of $10,000 and $5,000 respectively. Canadians are also encouraged to share their favourite looks on social media.

In addition, the collection will be return to the runway this year for a full-scale event in September at Toronto’s The Symes. Amid the pandemic, last year’s event was re-imagined as a broadcast and on-demand special on CTV and Crave. The came after a pivot to live-streaming in 2020.

Strategic Objectives is handling PR for the collection.