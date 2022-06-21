Cannes 2022: FCB gets four spots on Commerce shortlist BBDO, Rethink and Zulu also earned nominations in the Experience track, despite shut outs in two categories.

FCB Canada started the third day of Cannes Lions strong thanks to a number of shortlist spots for “Dream Drop,” a campaign for the OLG’s Lotto Max.

The campaign earned three shortlist spots in the revamped Creative Commerce category, as well as one in the competitive Brand Experience & Activation Lions. The effort was based around a streetwear collection that doubled as a scan-able lottery ticket, part of efforts to both refresh a traditional message about how the lottery gives back to Ontario, as well as to make that message resonate with younger people who are less likely to play Lotto Max.

FCB had Canada’s only other nomination in Creative Commerce for BMO’s “Gear Up,” part of the bank’s efforts to make soccer more accessible to youth. The campaign included an online “shopping” platform stocked with over 10,000 pieces of donated soccer equipment that kids were able to browse and “buy” from for free.

The Brand Experience & Activation Lions also brought three more nominations for three other Canadian agencies. Zulu Alpha Kilo has a chance to add to the Lion already won for Pfaff Harley-Davidson’s “Tough Turban,” while Rethink earned another shortlist spot for Heinz Ketchup’s “Hot Dog Pact” and BBDO was nominated for the Canadian Paralympic Committee’s “Para Expansion Pack.”

The two categories – along with the Innovation, Creative Business Transformation and Mobile Lions – make up the festival’s “Experience” awards track. The Innovation shortlist was released last week, while there were no Canadian nominations in Creative Business Transformation or Mobile.

Lions in these categories, along with the Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy categories, will be given out at Wednesday’s award ceremony.

Brand Experience & Activation (4)

BBDO Toronto

Canadian Paralympic Committee, “Para Expansion Pack”

Not-for-profit/Charity/Government

FCB Canada

Lotto Max (OLG), “Dream Drop”

Customer Acquisition & Retention

Partners: Mediacom, Hill + Knowlton Strategies, Common Good, Cruel, Grayson Music, Mr. Saturday

Rethink

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz), “The Hot Dog Pact”

Social Behaviour



Partners: Carat Toronto, Middle Child, The Colony Project, The Kitchen, Grayson Music, PrintPro Services

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “The Tough Turban”

Cultural Insight



Partners: Zulubot, Select PR, Nelson Connects, Spark Innovations

Creative Commerce (4)

FCB Canada

BMO, “Gear Up”

Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility

Partners: UM, Soma Pub, BLVD, La Majeure, Agence Minimal

Lotto Max (OLG), “Dream Drop”

Customer Acquisition & Retention

Innovative Use of Media

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

Partners: Mediacom, Hill + Knowlton Strategies, Common Good, Cruel, Grayson Music, Mr. Saturday