Wonderbrands picks Rethink as its creative AOR The agency will handle work for a portfolio of brands that includes Wonder, Country Harvest, D'Italiano and Casa Mendosa.

Wonderbrands has named Rethink its creative AOR to lead work on a portfolio of well-loved bread and bakery brands.



Wonderbrands is the portfolio of fresh bakery brands FGF Group acquired from Weston Foods last year, and includes Wonder, Country Harvest, Gadoua, D’Italiano and Casa Mendosa.

Selected following a competitive review process, Rethink will handle creative, strategy and PR across those brands, except for Gadoua. Creative work has already commenced.

Kelly Backer, head of brand marketing and category development at Wonderbrands, praised Rethink’s innovative and attention-grabbing work during the review process. “The way that the agency brings a heightened sense of cultural relevance to its clients and brands, that’s exactly the type of work we plan to create together,” Backer noted.

The assignment also consolidates work for the family of brands, which had previously been handled by multiple agencies when under the ownership of Weston Foods. That’s when Rethink first became familiar with one of the brands, having previously been named AOR for Wonder Bread in 2016.

The Wonder brand was also part of the recent second phase of the “Hot Dog Pact” campaign with Rethink client Kraft Heinz, in which the brand petitioned bun and wiener companies to include an even quantity in its packages.

Caleb Goodman, managing partner and Rethink’s chief operating officer, says Wonderbrands was eager to work with the agency on that campaign before the new assignment became official. “Wonderbrands has a portfolio of incredible brands and we’re aligned on an ambition to do iconic work,” he says.