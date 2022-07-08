Trinh Tham joins Universal Music Canada to lead digital efforts The former Harry Rosen CMO will oversee teams working on digital marketing, data analytics and streaming music.

Universal Music Canada (UMC) has hired former Harry Rosen CMO Trinh Tham as its new SVP, revenue and digital strategy.

A new title for the company, Tham will oversee UMC’s digital marketing team, as well as teams working on data analytics, commercial affairs and streaming music strategy, in co-operation with chairman and CEO Jeffrey Remedios and the rest of the company’s leadership team.

UMC is a record label and music company that handles distribution, promotion and merchandising for its artists, though its business in recent years has included more content marketing opportunities with its musicians. Its roster includes several major Canadian artists, such as Drake, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes and Alessia Cara. It also provides local representation for Universal Music’s international artist roster, including Billie Eilish, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly and Taylor Swift.

“Across this new portfolio, she’ll further elevate a group of UMC’s top performers, offering a global perspective to benefit our artists, partners and clients as we bring Canadian artists to the world,” Remedios says of Tham’s role within the company.

Tham had most recently been at Harry Rosen since late 2019 as its CMO and EVP in charge of ecommerce. Tham’s term at Harry Rosen came at the same time the menswear retailer looked to reinvent itself beyond the Bay Street suit many Canadians associated it with and incorporate more casual, but still fashionable, high-end clothing into its assortment. That included the launch of a new brand platform built around helping men feel their most confident, regardless of what they wore or sought to achieve.

She also oversaw marketing efforts tied to the retailer’s expansions into new areas such as men’s grooming, private label and the FinalCut discount brand.

Prior to joining Harry Rosen, Tham had senior marketing roles at Sobeys, Tim Hortons and Loblaw, and also spent three years at Bell Media as head of marketing for several of its TV brands.