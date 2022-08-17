How MTV Hard Seltzer Juicy Shore took flight at LCBO A heavy retail footprint and Aeroplan promo drove social buzz, new store listings and post-program distribution.

Steam Whistle got a boost for MTV Hard Seltzer at LCBO stores by way of an associated Aeroplan and Summer Hot List cross-promotion.

In June, Steam Whistle and MTV collaborated on a Juicy Shore RTD, an obvious nod to Jersey Shore, the show that brought spray tans, workout and laundry regimens to the masses and still consistently ranks in the top three Canadian streaming shows among Gen Z and Millennial viewers.

The product was brought to stores with prominent displays (see, above) and inclusion in the LCBO’s Summer Hot List, which includes trendy selections available at the retailer.

LCBO offered 15 bonus Aeroplan points until Aug. 13, and also include the beverage as part of an eight-pack that also included recently launched Topo Chico, Vizzy Hard Seltzer and other competitors, which included 100 bonus points with purchase.

As Bromlyn Bethune, chief growth officer for Steam Whistle tells strategy, “year one is key” for new beverage launches and that it needs people to trial its new offering, especially in a highly competitive ready-to-drink space.

“While on display as part of the LCBO Summer Hot List program and in store feature we had one our best sales weeks yet,” Bethune claims.

“Brand display, call out, in-store, digitally and while paired with the Aeroplan program, we really saw more eyes on the brand in the participating stores,” Bethune notes, adding that the booze retailer has been doing a great job of showcasing new innovations, and summer must-haves to connect with consumers.

“We saw our socials build and we were able to secure new in store listings given participation in the program,” Bethune says. “Best of all, the post-program investment had us hold some new store distribution we might not have been able to secure otherwise.”

According to Bethune the feature improved its store level rate of sale, proving MTV was must have on shelves in a given store. “We also had stores comment to our sales team that shoppers were coming in looking for that Juicy Shore. So the LCBO Hot List program was capturing eyes through their in store signage, and digital feature.”