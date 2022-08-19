International Delight makes pumpkin spice a summer treat The Danone brand wants Canadians to think about a seasonal product before the fall.

Danone is continuing with its efforts to make the creamery category more exciting by urging consumers to consider pumpkins in August.

A new integrated marketing campaign on behalf of International Delight is being launched to get more out of pumpkin spice season, which has seemingly been owned by Starbucks for the last two decades and doesn’t typically start until September.

Last weekend, Danone invited passersby in downtown Toronto to “#freethespice” and have “more pumpkin, more often.”

At the activation, people were invited to place their on-the-go coffee cups into an International Delight dispenser to receive a sample of the brand’s Pumpkin Spice creamer, and were also given a QR code for $1 off in-store.

Alexandra Latendresse, marketing director for Danone, tells strategy the deliciousness of Pumpkin Spice has remained a strictly seasoned delight for far too long.

She says that for Danone, it’s a “bold move” to bring its most popular seasonal flavour to Canadian shelves earlier, capitalizing on the insight that younger demos actively look forward to the fall season, and wish it came sooner, versus being gatekept and limited to a specific timeframe.

According to Latendresse, the positioning of International Delight is all about enabling Canadians to live their best, most unapologetic lives and empowering them to “break the rules of convention.”

The experiential is complemented with a fully integrated campaign including TV, PR, social, influencer and broadcast partnerships, executed in collaboration with National Public Relations, Momentum, Wavemaker and Carl Social Club.

“This campaign is targeted to all Canadian coffee drinkers who want to live their best, most unapologetic lives and break the rules of convention, through their love of pumpkin spice, including Millennials and older Gen Z,” Latendresse adds.

International Delight also currently has a POS launching in-store, with messaging inspiring Canadians to spice up their coffee with a simple pour, highlighting just how easy and convenient it is to elevate your coffees whether at home, on the go, or however consumers so choose.