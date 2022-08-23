Bonterra is letting a green message stand on its own Kruger's newest brand creates an art installation that doubles as a habitat for local pollinators.

Bonterra’s art installation is doubling as a wildlife habitat.

The activation, floating in the water near the concert stage at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre, spells out the brand’s “For a Better Planet” tagline.

To create the sign, parent company Kruger worked with gardeners and nurseries to make sure it had a variety of plant species native to Ontario – such as milkweed, echinacea and aster – that would help local pollinators thrive.

Bonterra is manufactured using 100% recycled paper with Forest Stewardship Council Chain of Custody certification, wrapped in plastic-free packaging, and produced with carbon-neutral manufacturing in Canada.

The brainchild of PR agency North Strategic, the idea actually predated the brand’s top of line work to launch Kruger’s eco conscious paper brand this summer. The agency worked with public art firm MASSIVart to create the installation.

According to Susan Irving, Kruger’s CMO, the activation makes sense in terms of all the little steps the company wants to do together with its consumers, and “fundamentally fits and is so on brand with what we want to do with Bonterra and the word ‘Bonterra,’ which means ‘good earth.’”

Doing more in communities is part of Kruger’s DNA, Irving says, such as the annual Cashmere Collection runway show in support of breast cancer research. Having an installation tied to the environment, ties back to Kruger’s support for green issues, be it through supporting efforts likes One Tree Planet or 4Ocean, the latter of which ladders back to the wave-like Bonterra packaging. It is aimed at an audience that really wants to decrease its environmental footprint.

The Bonterra brand came about after much debate at Kruger.

The CGP already had a EnviroCare portfolio consisting of more sustainable versions of Cashmere and Purex bathroom tissue, Scotties facial tissue and SpongeTowels paper towel.

“We decided as we were moving into more of a 100% recycled product, we needed to solely go into one brand, as when we did research, this is what consumers wanted,” Irving says.

Scotties Cashmere and Purex products, which are partly recycled, are more about premium softness, Irving explains. “To truly be a sustainable brand, we felt it had to be a standalone, otherwise you are confusing the consumer,” Irving says.

A sign at the activation features an empty space at the top, which can frame up the installation or lakeside environments Bonterra is pledging to support. It’s also asking people to share photos on social.

Other creative elements supporting Bonterra currently in market include more traditional OOH, influencer efforts a media tour as well. Wavemaker is providing media planning and buying, with Kruger AOR Broken Heart Love Affair handling creative for above-the-line efforts.

The installation is running until Sept. 6.