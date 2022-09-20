The Hive expands its AOR mandate with OLG The agency will now handle all digital lottery and casino properties, in addition to continuing its work on Proline.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has picked Toronto’s The Hive to be its digital AOR for sports and betting.

The Hive’s relationship with OLG goes back to 2009, with the agency working on its Pro-Line and corporate brands, as well as adding additional work along the way.

The new, expanded remit includes all of OLG’s digital sports, casino and lottery properties, in addition to continuing its work on retail sports properties. The agency is currently working on new campaigns for Proline, Proline+ and sport partnerships, set to launch this fall, in addition to on-boarding the new casino and lottery assignments.

Maxine Chapman, VP, brand and marketing officer at OLG, pointed not only to The Hive’s work to launch Proline+, but also the agency’s “deep understanding” of the evolving digital gaming world for the expanded assignment.

“To be awarded assignments in new, digital growth areas for OLG is both humbling and confirming for our agency’s position in the market,” added Jared Stein, The Hive’s CEO.

Other wins for The Hive over the last 12 months include include EQ Bank, Tweed, Tokyo Smoke, Sol, Clearly Canadian and the New Jersey Devils. Those wins led to a string of hires back in March.