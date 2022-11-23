Lactalis is looking to score big with soccer The dairy brand's promo campaign with Jonathan David is marked by big, attention-grabbing displays.

Lactalis Canada is leaning into World Cup fever through a partnership with Canadian men’s national team star Jonathan David.

“Kick Up Your Game” is being heavily promoted through large in-store displays, part of a wider campaign running until early January that includes media partnerships with TSN, digital ads and PR.

Lactalis is putting its Black Diamond, Cracker Barrel Cheese, P’tit Québec and Cheestrings brands at the forefront of the campaign, through large shopper displays set up as a soccer goal.

Enrique Larez, Lactalis Canada’s director of marketing for the cheese portfolio, says David’s career and success playing club football in France, representing Canada on the world stage and being bilingual makes him a great fit and was an “easy decision” for the brand. Shopper assets will have Jonathan David “front and centre,” Larez says, and will be on display at most national retailers, both discount and conventional, and covering the broadest range of products available for cheese.

Lactalis will build the larger displays where space permits, Larez explains.

There are also blades with coupons to incentive purchase, as well as cardboard cutouts of brand assets and bunker displays that are attention-grabbing. There is a contesting component through the Kick Up Your Game microsite for a trip for four to see a soccer game anywhere in the world. Larez tells strategy it has devoted most of its focus on building brand equity, and it’s rare that Lactalis Canada concentrates its efforts in the contest space.

“We went broad,” Larez says, explaining Lactalis is going after a mainstream consumer, but also soccer fans who appreciate it being present during the World Cup.

The microsite has coupons and also features game day recipes from Chopped Canada champion, chef Missy Hui. Hui has created recipes meant for a soccer watch party, incorporating various Lactalis products into dishes inspired by the competing nations.

Lactalis is working with Neptune and Metrospot Marketing on the shopper assets. Coordination was done through T1 Futbol. Larez tells strategy that “Kick Up Your Game” is a platform that could stretch beyond this year’s big tournament and there will be residual equity it can potentially use.