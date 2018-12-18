Corner Office Shifts: New CMOs at Scotiabank, Samsung A round-up of senior-level changes you may have missed.

Scotiabank names Clinton Braganza as CMO

Scotiabank has named a new chief marketer amid a shake-up that includes several senior staff within its Canadian banking division. Clinton Braganza steps into the role of SVP and CMO, replacing John Doig, who takes on new duties as EVP of retail distribution at the bank.

Braganza joined Scotiabank as SVP of Canadian marketing in 2014, the same year Doig was appointed its senior-most marketer. According to the company, their work helped shape Scotiabank’s recent marketing and sponsorship strategy, including its $800 million bid for the naming rights to Toronto’s downtown sports arena through a partnership with Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment.

Several other shuffles have been made outside the marketing department. Earlier this month, Gillian Riley replaced former president and CEO Brenda Rideout at Scotiabank’s digital banking subsidiary Tangerine. Rideout, the bank’s former chief strategy and marketing officer, had served in that capacity since March 2017.

David Allard becomes CMO at Samsung Canada

With experience at Coca-Cola, Diageo and the Campbell Company of Canada, David Allard was appointed chief marketing officer at Samsung Canada in November. His hiring follows the departure of former Canadian CMO Mark Childs, who became chief marketer at Metrolinx, Ontario’s provincial transit agency for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, in May.

During his time with Coca-Cola and Diageo, Allard served as VP of integrated marketing communications, and was also the global marketing director for Captain Morgan. In a statement to strategy, Samsung Canada said his “history of leading brands through creative, inspirational thinking made him a standout candidate for this role.”

Lori Casselman appointed president and COO at TribalScale

Lori Casselman is stepping in as president and chief operating officer at global innovation firm TribalScale. Arriving from benefits startup League, where she was chief health officer, Casselman will lead TribalScale’s growth and international expansion, with a focus on strategy and operational effectiveness.

In January 2018, Kristine Stewart was named president and chief revenue officer at TribalScale, and left last month to become head of media, entertainment and information sectors at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, as reported by Playback.

Casselman has previously held senior roles in innovation, strategy and integration at Sun Life Financial and served as an executive with digital health company Buffett & Company.