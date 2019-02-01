Eco-moves: Looking beyond reducing plastic waste Announcements from Budweiser, Unilever and Air Canada are among the most recent focused on sustainability.

Last week saw a number of companies, from Walmart to P&G to Unilever, announce new efforts to curb their environmental impact, particularly when it comes to plastic waste. The topic remains on brands’ and consumers’ minds again this week, with the news of several other sustainability-focused initiatives.

Budweiser boasts sustainability move during the Big Game

One of the first markets to do so as part of a global initiative, Budweiser Canada has announced its beer is now brewed with 100% renewable electricity, a commitment made possible through a partnership North American electricity provider Direct Energy.

And the company’s promoting the initiative during one of the biggest ad events of the year: Super Bowl Sunday. Budweiser’s North American “Wind Never Felt Better” spot featuring its iconic Clydesdales and Dalmatian will air this Sunday during Super Bowl LIII.

Todd Allen, Labatt Breweries of Canada’s VP of marketing, said in a release that the initiative will help “make sure that every watt we use to brew Budweiser helps green Canada’s electricity grid and contributes to our long-term business sustainability.”

Under the terms of the partnership, Budweiser will receive Direct Energy-supported Ecologo Certified Renewable Energy Certificates for energy sourced across Canada from 100% renewable biomass, hydro-electric and wind power sources.

At a global level, parent company AB InBev has committed to using 100% renewable electricity for all Budweiser production by 2025.

Unilever acquires new eco-friendly business

The CPG giant has acquired New York-based The Laundress, a premium eco-friendly line laundry and home cleaning products with a global reach.

Founded in 2004, The Laundress comprises 85 eco-friendly products, expanding Unilever’s portfolio in the growing high-end home care market and furthering its the objectives under its Sustainable Living Plan, launched eight years ago. According to a press release, the company has a “fast-growing following in the US and China, particularly among millennials.”

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Air Canada joins fight against plastic waste

The Canadian airline becomes the latest company to try and curtail plastic waste through the elimination of plastic stir sticks on its flights. Starting next summer, the plastic sticks will be replaced with wooden ones, a move expected to save approximately 35 million sticks annually.

The initiative is one among others that Air Canada intends to implement by 2020. It hopes to have reduced waste sent to landfills from its offices, facilities and Maple Leaf Lounges by 20% by that year, and to be recycling 50% of items onboard.