What are Canadians’ favourite new products? BrandSpark's awards program shows that health, effectiveness and convenience influence shoppers to try new goods.

This year’s Best New Products winners show that health-conscious food and premium ingredients are what Canadians are looking to pick up on store shelves.

BrandSpark surveyed over 18,000 Canadians to find this year’s new product award winners. In addition, the survey also found 67% of Canadian shoppers look for new products that will “make [their] life easier,” resonating particularly strong with innovations around health, taste, effectiveness and convenience. But 79% also said they want products that are made to be more environmentally-friendly, with 37% willing to pay more for them, up slightly from 32% last year.

One trend the company noted in the results is the popularity of more mainstream brands adding premium ingredients to their products, such as Hellmann’s Made with Avocado Oil and Tetley Super Tea. In beauty, it noted that a mix of effectiveness and price was paramount, with over half of respondents saying that products from the best beauty brands found in drugstores are as effective as those from more expensive prestige brands.

A look at the results also reveal that health and wellness is popular even outside of typical health food categories, with organic ingredients and low-sugar options having a heavy presence.

The full list of winners can be found on BrandSpark’s website, but we’ve included winners in some of the most competitive and trendy product categories below.