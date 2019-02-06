What are Canadians’ favourite new products?

BrandSpark's awards program shows that health, effectiveness and convenience influence shoppers to try new goods.
By Josh Kolm
57 mins ago
This year’s Best New Products winners show that health-conscious food and premium ingredients are what Canadians are looking to pick up on store shelves.

BrandSpark surveyed over 18,000 Canadians to find this year’s new product award winners. In addition, the survey also found 67% of Canadian shoppers look for new products that will “make [their] life easier,” resonating particularly strong with innovations around health, taste, effectiveness and convenience. But 79% also said they want products that are made to be more environmentally-friendly, with 37% willing to pay more for them, up slightly from 32% last year.

One trend the company noted in the results is the popularity of more mainstream brands adding premium ingredients to their products, such as Hellmann’s Made with Avocado Oil and Tetley Super Tea. In beauty, it noted that a mix of effectiveness and price was paramount, with over half of respondents saying that products from the best beauty brands found in drugstores are as effective as those from more expensive prestige brands.

A look at the results also reveal that health and wellness is popular even outside of typical health food categories, with organic ingredients and low-sugar options having a heavy presence.

The full list of winners can be found on BrandSpark’s website, but we’ve included winners in some of the most competitive and trendy product categories below.

Food & Beverage

Product

Baby Food Pouch

Love Child Organics Superblends Purees

Chips

Old Dutch Ridgies Pulled Pork Wrap Chips

Chocolate Bar

M&M’s Chocolate Bar

Chocolate Peanut Snack

Reese Miniatures Stuffed With Pieces

Coffee

Nescafe Gold Instant and Roast & Ground Coffee

Coffee Creamer

Califia Farms Almond Milk Creamer

Crackers

Good Thins: The Corn One

Frozen Pizza

Delissio Rustico Bacon Fumoso

Gum

Tic Tac Gum

Healthier Frozen Entrée

Healthy Choice Power Bowls

Hot Tea

Tetley Super Tea

Juice Infused Sparkling Beverage

Perrier & Juice

Lactose Free Cheese

Black Diamond Lactose Free Pizza Mozzarella Shredded Cheese

Less Sugar Juice

Minute Maid ‘No Sugar Added’ Tetra Juice Boxes

Low-calorie Ice Cream

Breyers Delights Ice Cream

Milk

Joyya

Natural Peanut Butter

Adams 100% Natural Dark Roast Peanut Butter

Organic Pre-Packaged Deli Meat

Maple Lodge Organic From the Farm Cooked Chicken Breast

Pasta

Catelli Turmeric Pasta

Snack Bar

Kashi joi Energy Nut Bars

Sparkling Water

Bubly Sparkling Water

Specialty Bread

ACE Herbes de Provence Schiacciata

Health, Beauty and Personal Care      

Product

Adult Vitamin (50+)

Centrum Adult 50+ MultiGummies

All Natural Blush

Nude By Nature Cashmere Pressed Blush

Anti-Aging Facial Care

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Cicacream Anti-Aging & Repairing Cream Moisturizer, with Centella Asiatica & Pro-Retinol

Baby Probiotics

Nestle Good Start Baby Probiotic Drops

Body Lotion

Aveeno Positively Radiant Body Lotion

Concealer

Nude by Nature Perfecting Concealer

Dry Shampoo

Batiste Tropical Mini Dry Shampoo

Exfoliating Body Wash

Aveeno Positively Radiant Exfoliating Body Wash

Eyeliner

Revlon Colorstay Exactify Liquid Liner

Face Primer

Nude by Nature Perfecting Primer

Facial Spray

Garnier SkinActive Soothing Facial Mist with Rose Water

Foundation

Burt’s Bees Goodness Glows Liquid Foundation

Hair Colour

Feria Glam Grunge Collection

Kids Sunscreen

Ombrelle Kids Ultra Gentle Lotion Spray Sunscreen SPF 50+

Lip Colour

CoverGirl Exhibitionist Lipstick – Metallic

Men’s Body Wash

Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Micro Moisture Body + Facewash

Protein Powder

Jamieson Essentials plus Protein

Adult Sunscreen

Ombrelle 100% Mineral Body Sunscreen SPF 50+

Toothpaste

Sensodyne Pronamel Strong & Bright Enamel

Vitamin Drink

Emergen-C Energy+

Women’s Health Supplement

Centrum Multigummies Multi+Beauty

Household

Product

Air Freshener

Febreze Air Blood Orange & Spritz

Fabric Care

OxiClean Laundry Pre-Treat Stain Remover

Laundry Detergent

Tide Pods Plus Oxi Laundry Detergent

Laundry Scent Booster

Downy Unstopables Bounce Outdoor Fresh Scent

Odour Fighting Laundry Detergent

Arm & Hammer plus OxiClean Odour Blasters Laundry Detergent

 

