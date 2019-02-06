What are Canadians’ favourite new products?
BrandSpark's awards program shows that health, effectiveness and convenience influence shoppers to try new goods.
This year’s Best New Products winners show that health-conscious food and premium ingredients are what Canadians are looking to pick up on store shelves.
BrandSpark surveyed over 18,000 Canadians to find this year’s new product award winners. In addition, the survey also found 67% of Canadian shoppers look for new products that will “make [their] life easier,” resonating particularly strong with innovations around health, taste, effectiveness and convenience. But 79% also said they want products that are made to be more environmentally-friendly, with 37% willing to pay more for them, up slightly from 32% last year.
One trend the company noted in the results is the popularity of more mainstream brands adding premium ingredients to their products, such as Hellmann’s Made with Avocado Oil and Tetley Super Tea. In beauty, it noted that a mix of effectiveness and price was paramount, with over half of respondents saying that products from the best beauty brands found in drugstores are as effective as those from more expensive prestige brands.
A look at the results also reveal that health and wellness is popular even outside of typical health food categories, with organic ingredients and low-sugar options having a heavy presence.
The full list of winners can be found on BrandSpark’s website, but we’ve included winners in some of the most competitive and trendy product categories below.
|
Food & Beverage
|
Product
|
Baby Food Pouch
|
Love Child Organics Superblends Purees
|
Chips
|
Old Dutch Ridgies Pulled Pork Wrap Chips
|
Chocolate Bar
|
M&M’s Chocolate Bar
|
Chocolate Peanut Snack
|
Reese Miniatures Stuffed With Pieces
|
Coffee
|
Nescafe Gold Instant and Roast & Ground Coffee
|
Coffee Creamer
|
Califia Farms Almond Milk Creamer
|
Crackers
|
Good Thins: The Corn One
|
Frozen Pizza
|
Delissio Rustico Bacon Fumoso
|
Gum
|
Tic Tac Gum
|
Healthier Frozen Entrée
|
Healthy Choice Power Bowls
|
Hot Tea
|
Tetley Super Tea
|
Juice Infused Sparkling Beverage
|
Perrier & Juice
|
Lactose Free Cheese
|
Black Diamond Lactose Free Pizza Mozzarella Shredded Cheese
|
Less Sugar Juice
|
Minute Maid ‘No Sugar Added’ Tetra Juice Boxes
|
Low-calorie Ice Cream
|
Breyers Delights Ice Cream
|
Milk
|
Joyya
|
Natural Peanut Butter
|
Adams 100% Natural Dark Roast Peanut Butter
|
Organic Pre-Packaged Deli Meat
|
Maple Lodge Organic From the Farm Cooked Chicken Breast
|
Pasta
|
Catelli Turmeric Pasta
|
Snack Bar
|
Kashi joi Energy Nut Bars
|
Sparkling Water
|
Bubly Sparkling Water
|
Specialty Bread
|
ACE Herbes de Provence Schiacciata
|
Health, Beauty and Personal Care
|
Product
|
Adult Vitamin (50+)
|
Centrum Adult 50+ MultiGummies
|
All Natural Blush
|
Nude By Nature Cashmere Pressed Blush
|
Anti-Aging Facial Care
|
L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Cicacream Anti-Aging & Repairing Cream Moisturizer, with Centella Asiatica & Pro-Retinol
|
Baby Probiotics
|
Nestle Good Start Baby Probiotic Drops
|
Body Lotion
|
Aveeno Positively Radiant Body Lotion
|
Concealer
|
Nude by Nature Perfecting Concealer
|
Dry Shampoo
|
Batiste Tropical Mini Dry Shampoo
|
Exfoliating Body Wash
|
Aveeno Positively Radiant Exfoliating Body Wash
|
Eyeliner
|
Revlon Colorstay Exactify Liquid Liner
|
Face Primer
|
Nude by Nature Perfecting Primer
|
Facial Spray
|
Garnier SkinActive Soothing Facial Mist with Rose Water
|
Foundation
|
Burt’s Bees Goodness Glows Liquid Foundation
|
Hair Colour
|
Feria Glam Grunge Collection
|
Kids Sunscreen
|
Ombrelle Kids Ultra Gentle Lotion Spray Sunscreen SPF 50+
|
Lip Colour
|
CoverGirl Exhibitionist Lipstick – Metallic
|
Men’s Body Wash
|
Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Micro Moisture Body + Facewash
|
Protein Powder
|
Jamieson Essentials plus Protein
|
Adult Sunscreen
|
Ombrelle 100% Mineral Body Sunscreen SPF 50+
|
Toothpaste
|
Sensodyne Pronamel Strong & Bright Enamel
|
Vitamin Drink
|
Emergen-C Energy+
|
Women’s Health Supplement
|
Centrum Multigummies Multi+Beauty
|
Household
|
Product
|
Air Freshener
|
Febreze Air Blood Orange & Spritz
|
Fabric Care
|
OxiClean Laundry Pre-Treat Stain Remover
|
Laundry Detergent
|
Tide Pods Plus Oxi Laundry Detergent
|
Laundry Scent Booster
|
Downy Unstopables Bounce Outdoor Fresh Scent
|
Odour Fighting Laundry Detergent
|
Arm & Hammer plus OxiClean Odour Blasters Laundry Detergent