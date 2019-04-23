Corner Office Shifts: Porter Airlines, Jean Coutu and Roots A round-up of senior-level executive changes you may have missed.

Marketing lead takes on greater duties at Porter Airlines amid executive shakeup

The Toronto-based airline has announced a number of changes among its leadership ranks, including the appointment of Michael Deluce as president and CEO. That move comes as Robert Deluce, the company’s founding president and CEO, becomes chairman. Michael Deluce was previously EVP and chief commercial officer.

Amid those changes, Kevin Jackson takes on greater duties as EVP and chief commercial officer. Formerly CMO of the company, Jackson maintains oversight of marketing, communications, sales, packaged products and information technology, while adding revenue management, airport operations and customer relations to his remit.

In addition to those moves, Porter also named Paul Moreira as EVP and chief operating officer.

President of Jean Coutu set to retire

Alain Champagne has been named as the successor of Jean Coutu Group president François J. Coutu, who has announced his retirement. The changes take effect on May 31.

The Canadian drug store chain was founded by Coutu’s grandfather in 1969 and acquired by Metro around two years ago for $4.5 billion, adding roughly 420 Jean Coutu stores to Metro’s existing drug store network of 258 locations.

Coutu continued to lead the pharmacy division following the acquisition and will maintain ownership of three pharmacies within the network upon retiring.

Roots appoints new chief merchandiser

The outdoor lifestyle brand has named Nancy Lepler as chief merchant. She will lead the company’s global product direction and performance of its merchandising group across all functions and product categories.

Lepler takes over responsibility of product design, category management, planning, buying and sourcing across men’s, women’s, kid’s, baby and toddler apparel and accessories, as well as leather goods and footwear. She replaces the company’s former chief merchant, who left in February, starting May 13 and will report to president and CEO Jim Gabel.

Her career has included stints with DKNY Retail /G-111 Apparel Group, Aeropostale and Donna Karen Company and The Jones Apparel Group.