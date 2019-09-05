Heinz Ketchup goes crooked to set the record straight on how to pour As Kraft Heinz prepares to invest in its core brands, it reworked its ketchup label to guide confounded consumers.

How to get Heinz Ketchup to come out of the glass bottle is a mystery that has spanned generations, and one that continues to baffle many people, judging by the number of searches and explainers that continue to be posted online about the topic.

So, as Canadian AOR for the Kraft Heinz brand, Rethink is offering some assistance to anyone who has ever been confounded by the question of whether you should smack, shake, roll or butter-knife the iconic bottle in trying to top your burger or fries.

The secret, as this new limited-edition packaging shows, lies in titling at just the right angle.

Rethink worked with the ketchup company on the Heinz Pour Perfect Bottle, which comes with an off-kilter label that serves as a pouring guide. While appearing crooked on shelf, the label straightens out when held at the correct 45-degree angle. Media on the campaign is being handled by Starcom.

“This year, we have focused our marketing on reinforcing the emotional connection fans have with the brand in clever and ownable ways,” said Brian Neumann, senior brand manager at Kraft Heinz Canada, in a release. “We’re always thinking of fun, cheeky ways we can highlight the iconic and timeless nature of the product to give our consumers a smile.”

Speaking on the appointment of Bruno Keller as the new country president on Wednesday, Av Maharaj, Kraft Heinz Canada VP of legal, corporate affairs and HR told strategy the CPG company is looking to drive growth by focusing investment on its iconic brands, including Heinz Ketchup, Philadelphia Cream Cheese and Kraft Peanut Butter, as it aims to address recent disappointing financial returns and diminished stock prices.

The sentiment was one echoed recently by Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio, who was appointed in July and says he plans to drive growth by investment in core brands that are already considered leaders in their categories.