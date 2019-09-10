Maple Leaf names new lead marketer Casey Richards takes over from Adam Grogan, who has moved into a new role in the company's plant-based division.

Maple Leaf Foods has found its new marketing leadership, naming Casey Richards as SVP of marketing and innovation.

Richards assumes overall marketing leadership for Maple Leaf’s family of brands – including Maple Leaf, Schneiders and Swift, among others – on top of leading the company’s innovation efforts.

Richards joined Maple Leaf in 2017 as VP and general manager for its pastry line of business, which he will continue to oversee in his new role. He came from the U.S. offices of ConAgra, where he led the billion-dollar Marie Callender’s unit, and also held marketing roles at General Mills and Nestle.

Curtis Frank, Maple Leaf Foods’ chief operating officer, said in a release that Richards’ experience in both general management and CPG marketing will be assets the company leans on as it continues to execute its strategic plan and ambitions to become “the most sustainable protein company on earth.” Those ambitions have seen Maple Leaf reformulate its products to be free of artificial additives, improve its environmental impact and diversify its product portfolio beyond meat.

Richards takes over marketing duties from Adam Grogan, who held a variety of marketing leadership roles over his 20 years with Maple Leaf. His most recent role was SVP of marketing, innovation and product development, which he took on in 2014 and included leading efforts behind the company’s “Real Food Manifesto.” This week, Grogan moved to the company’s plant-based Greenleaf Foods division to take over as its chief operating officer, tasked with growing the Lightlife and Field Roast brands.