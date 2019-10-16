P&G supports BrandSpark’s Shop for the Cure The fundraising program gives back to the Canadian Cancer Society when shoppers purchase from CPG co and partner brands.



Charitable giving is trending lower in what some analysts have called a “giving gap.” In response, charities like the Canadian Cancer Society are evolving how constituents donate, and see an opportunity in a growing number of Canadians embracing online portals to give back.

Brandspark’s ShopperArmy.ca is billed as one of Canada’s newest cash back and product discovery websites, and its “Shop for the Cure” promotion is taking place throughout October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Every time a person shops through Shopper Army’s Shop for the Cure offers in October, whether it’s via Amazon or through sites Shopper Army links to, like Indigo.ca for example, users are awarded cash. The site also offers exclusive bonus savings for ShopperArmy.ca members.

The program is being supported by Procter & Gamble and includes deals like up to 18% cash back with the purchase of popular P&G brands like Pampers, Head & Shoulders, and Ivory Snow, as well as $5 bonuses for purchasing at least five products from any of the 11 participating Shop for the Cure P&G brands on Amazon during the month of October. For every purchase, P&G’s charity arm will donate 10% to the Canadian Cancer Society, up to $5,000 per participating brand. Canadians can also donate some (or all) of their cash back earnings to the Canadian Cancer Society, an option that is now available year-round beyond Breast Cancer Month.

Robert Levy, president of BrandSpark tells strategy that the firm has partnered with other retail brands to offer cash back rewards for the Shop for the Cure program, including HBC, Wayfair, Indigo, Sephora, Rayban, Fruit of the Loom, and Vistaprint, to name a few. Levy says the initiative was developed over the course of four weeks.

It’s a unique affiliate marketing play, tapping Shopper Army’s 70,000-strong user base and 75-plus retail network. “E-commerce and shopping on sites like Walmart.ca and Amazon is increasing. This gives brands an opportunity to have a more direct relationship [with consumers],” says Levy.

He says the Canadian Cancer Society approached BrandSpark and Shopper Army as it was looking for a new way to raise funds. In a statement, Susanna Tyson, interim director, corporate partnerships, Canadian Cancer Society, says that partnering with ShopperArmy.ca allows the charity to explore digital loyalty as a new way to accept donations. “With ShopperArmy.ca’s Shop for the Cure campaign, a large number of small donations can go a long way,” Tyson said.



To promote Shop for the Cure, Shopper Army set up a booth at the recent CIBC Run for the Cure event at the University of Toronto (pictured above). “We were promoting the site to the runners, and Canadian Cancer Society communicated it to their volunteers,” Levy says.

Toronto Life is a media sponsor for Shop for the Cure, and is promoting the site through its email marketing and display ads. Outfront Media is going to run a national English digital OOH campaign to support different brand offers. Influencer campaigns are also in the works, he adds. “We hope this will become an ongoing partnership.”