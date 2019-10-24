Up to the Minute: H+K names national cannabis lead Plus, SDI appoints a new VP and Harbinger adds a handful of new food accounts.

Hires and promotions

As The Juggernaut expands its capabilities into full content production, the Toronto-based studio hired Hillary Pitcher as executive producer. Pitcher has experience in production, sales and marketing at various houses and agencies, including Lowe Roche, Open and School Editing in Toronto, and Robin Frank Management in New York.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has a new national cannabis sector lead, Omar Khan. Khan has provided strategic counsel on Canadian and international regulatory frameworks, media relations and communications to several licensed cannabis producers. He served as chief of staff to the Ontario Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, responsible for providing insights on emerging issues, strategic decisions and policy development to the minister, Premier’s Office and other cabinet members.

Experiential strategy, creative and delivery agency SDI Marketing named Tom Sorotschynski vice president. He joins the Toronto team from his most recent remit as VP, general manager for Traffik & 5Crowd.

Montreal-based influencer marketing and content creation agency IMAGEMOTION is expanding and added five new recruits. Anik Lacasse (formely of BICOM) joins as senior manager of social media, Melissa Santos-Grenier (ex-Media Experts) is the new growth manager, and Lilia Rassoul is brand partnership manager, leading sales and expanding into new markets. Rounding out the hires are Ron Gold as content creator and Nicolas Houde as community manager.

New business

Toronto-based PR agency, Harbinger, has taken on new Canadian assignments for international food marketers. It has been named AOR for the California Strawberry Commission, will tackle the Taste USA rebrand for the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service and will be the marketing partner for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin. Other recent client additions include Wellness Foods, Simply Protein and Atkins.

Pomp & Circumstance has been appointed by lab-sourced diamond maker COUPLE, to assist with the launch of a new Toronto pop-up store.

Clark Influence, a Montreal based influencer and content marketing agency, opened an office in Toronto. Since opening in Montreal three years ago, the agency has previously worked with A&W to promote the Beyond Meat burger in Quebec, as well as French clothing brand Molly Bracken’s HBC launch.

Creative agency McMillan is launching a brand refresh for data and backup recovery Provider Commvault. The newly refreshed brand will be present in all aspects of this year’s Commvault Go, Commvault’s annual customer conference in Denver.