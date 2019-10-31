What propelled this year’s 2019 Agency of the Year winners How the country's top shops are taking new perspectives on creative work and planning for continued success.

Over the course of the next week, strategy is sharing profiles of this year’s Agency of the Year winners, and we are starting with a look at the top creative agencies in the country.

Rethink took the top prize this year (as it also did in the Design category, along with a Silver win in Digital) at a time when it is both celebrating its 20th anniversary and contemplating what a future without its three founders looks like.

Silver winner BBDO Toronto has been taking a deeper, critical look at creative work (from both inside and outside the agency) to change the way it thinks about its own approach. And this year’s Bronze Agency of the Year John St. has been trying a new collaborative rapid-fire creative approach with clients.

The 2019 Campaign of the Year – awarded to the individual piece of work that received the top scores from this year’s jury – went to Taxi for “Unignorable,” an ongoing brand platform for the United Way to help it stand out among other non-profits and better communicate the full breadth of work that it does.

Agency of the Year 2019 winners

Gold: Rethink rethinks its future

Silver: BBDO dissects creativity

Bronze: John St. is an Agency of the Year

Campaign of the Year

“Unignorable”

Agency: Taxi

Client: United Way