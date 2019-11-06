2019 Agency of the Year: PR This year's top agencies found new ways to enhance their offering with a focus on creative.

Over the course of this week, strategy is sharing profiles of the 2019 Agency of the Year winners. The focus today: the country’s top PR shops.

This year’s PR Agency of the Year top honours went to Narrative, which has been motivating its clients to adopt more “creative bravery.”

Putting that creative bravery on display, Narrative also took home the award for PR Campaign of the Year – awarded to the individual piece of work that received the top scores from this year’s PR AOY jury – for handling the social sharing elements of White Ribbon’s “Boys Don’t Cry” campaign, which included enlisting influencers from anti-bullying advocates to sports teams to political figures to help fight toxic masculinity, as well as encouraging people to take an anti-bullying pledge.

Weber Shandwick won Silver in a year when it has broadened its creative perspective by making inclusion a key part of its hiring process.

Bronze went to Edelman, which has continued to enhance its own creative capabilities by adding to the department and incorporating more data expertise.

Be sure to check out the full list of winners from this year’s gala, and check back here in the coming days for deep dives into how Canada’s top agencies are setting themselves up for success.

