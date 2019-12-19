Martin Fecko named Tangerine’s first CMO The financial services vet takes over marketing leadership following an important brand-building year for the bank.

Tangerine is heading into 2020 with its first chief marketing officer, giving the role to financial services veteran Martin Fecko.

Fecko, who started on Dec. 2, says he will focus on increasing profitability, driving customer value and growing brand equity for Scotiabank’s digital-only subsidiary. He has been tasked with growing brand awareness, understanding the client experience, driving customer acquisition and deepening relationships with existing Tangerine customers.

In an email, Fecko wrote that the CMO role is a new one for Tangerine. The position was added, he said, to help the bank grow its “full-service everyday banking business by extending and expanding our brand to appeal to even more Canadians.”

He arrives at Tangerine a year after Gillian Riley took over as CEO. Meanwhile, a spokesperson confirmed that VP marketing Nick Nelson is no longer with the company.

The last year has been an important brand-building one for the bank, which was able to leverage the success of the Toronto Raptors during the NBA finals over the summer. In 2018, through a 20-year, $800 million sponsorship agreement between Scotiabank and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, Tangerine replaced BMO as the official bank of the Raptors, a move that aligned with its younger, more digital savvy customers.

Fecko previously led Canadian operations for Intuit, the company behind QuickBooks and TurboTax, as well as its Canadian marketing strategy, including a pair of campaigns for the accounting software company. He has additional financial services experience from CIBC and American Express, where he served as director of marketing, customer management and digital experience.