Tim Hortons hires McDonald’s talent as new CMO The QSR names 15-year Golden Arches veteran Hope Bagozzi to its leadership team in Canada.

Tim Hortons has named former McDonald’s Canada marketer Hope Bagozzi to its leadership team in Canada as its new CMO.

Axel Schwan, president for Tim Hortons in Canada, U.S. and Latin America, made the announcement Friday, saying Bagozzi’s addition will elevate the quality of the QSR’s core products, help it innovate to meet growth opportunities and enrich the guest experience.

Bagozzi comes from McDonald’s Canada, where she joined the marketing team in 2004, rising through its ranks and becoming marketing officer (and second-in-command to CMO Antoinette Benoit) in 2018. Campaigns she worked during her time with McDonald’s include award-winning work like “Follow The Arches,” “Our Food. Your Questions” and “Is it still a Big Mac?”

Bagozzi’s addition to the Canadian leadership team comes after Tim Hortons promoted Paloma Azulay into a global CMO role in November, following Schwan’s promotion from head marketer to president for Canada and the U.S. the month prior.

In December, parent company Restaurant Brands International announced that Alex Macedo, who had been Tim Hortons’ global president for two years, would be stepping down from the position in March. Schwan had duties for Latin America added to his remit following the announcement, with other leadership taking on duties in other international markets.

Macedo’s departure came following another quarter of disappointing same-store sales for Tim Hortons. The QSR has been attempting to turn its business around with efforts like a new loyalty program and an “innovation cafe” where it can test new concepts, while it is continuing its expansion into international markets.